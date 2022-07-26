Sentencing Commission Report on Guns Should Be Required Reading for Congress

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The shooting and subsequent arrest of a woman who opened fire at Love Field in Dallas, Texas, underscores a critical revelation found in a 40-page report from the United States Sentencing Commission (USSC) titled “What Do Federal Firearms Offenses Really Look Like?”

The suspect, identified as Portia Odufuwa, 37, has what Fox News calls “a lengthy criminal record.”

Found prominently on Page 2 of the USSC report is this notation: “Most offenders sentenced under (the federal sentencing guideline for gun offenses) were prohibited from possessing a firearm, usually because of a prior felony conviction.”

On the same page, one finds this additional observation: “Firearms offenders sentenced under (the guidelines) have criminal histories that are more extensive and more serious than other offenders.” There is an added note, explaining that “Firearms offenders were more than twice as likely to have a prior conviction for a violent offense compared to all other offenders (60.6% compared to 29.0%).”

The USSC report includes a considerable amount of information, none of it very helpful to the gun prohibition lobby because it reflects essentially what Second Amendment advocates have been saying for years: Criminals do not obey gun laws.

For those who pay attention to statistics, the report notes, “The vast majority of firearms offenders (88.8%) sentenced under (the guidelines) were prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

There are several specific areas with noticeably higher-than-average firearms violation cases, the report revealed. They are the Eastern District of Missouri (453 cases), Northern District of Texas (268 cases), Western District of Texas (267 cases), Northern District of Ohio (220 cases), and Eastern District of North Carolina (216 cases).

Additionally, here are two more bullet points from the report worth remembering:

Nearly one-quarter (23.6%) of the offenders prohibited from possessing a firearm committed an offense involving a prohibited weapon (such as a sawed-off shotgun or machine gun).

Approximately one-third (32.4%) of the offenders prohibited from possessing a firearm committed an offense involving a stolen firearm or firearm with an altered or obliterated serial number.

As noted by Jim Shepherd, editor at The Outdoor Wire, “This number is frequently used to swell the numbers of ‘ghost guns’ used in crimes by legislators pushing for more regulations. It’s also used to make the case for prohibiting printed or owner-completed kits. They deliberately fail to discriminate between them because it doesn’t make a case against ‘ghost guns’ if you realize the majority of those ‘crime guns’ were altered, not assembled.”

It is a compelling argument for why journalists should challenge some of the data from gun control proponents, politicians and police agencies. However, the establishment media seems to ignore this story angle, perhaps because it does not fit the gun control narrative.

Another development that appears to have Democrats in fits is the rejection of advertising from Democrat campaign organizations by the Disney-supported Hulu platform, because it discusses gun control and abortion, according to The Verge. Hot-button issues for Democrats are apparently red flag issues for Hulu, a situation that appears to have infuriated campaign operatives. As reported by The Verge, “In a joint statement on Hulu’s rejection on Monday, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Democratic Governors Association said, “Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country.”

When it comes to truth, the USSC report just provided a fair amount of that relating to criminals and guns, but so far, Democrats appear oblivious. From Albany, New York to Sacramento, California, anti-gun Democrats continue to push for restrictions on law-abiding citizens, even in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on right-to-carry.

With the important midterm elections coming in just over 3 ½ months, reaching voters is a big concern, especially for Democrats, as a new poll from Rasmussen shows “55% of voters believe Republicans are most likely to win a congressional majority in the November midterm elections, compared to 32% who think Democrats are most likely to win. Another 12% are not sure.”

Pair that with Rasmussen’s Daily Presidential Tracking Poll showing Joe Biden’s popularity remains in the basement, with 41 percent of likely voters approving of his job performance and 57 percent disapproving. This includes only 19 percent who “strongly approve” and a whopping 46 percent who “strongly disapprove,” a better than two-to-one margin.

Biden’s anti-gun agenda suggests his administration would pay no attention to the USSC report about guns and criminals.

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.