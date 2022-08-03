Optics Deal: Brownells MPO 1-6X Scope Illum Donut Reticle & Mount $414.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells hot new rifle scope is in stock and shipping. So we “scoped” out a deal that gets you the Brownells MPO 1-6X Rifle Scope with the Illuminated Donut Reticle and an included 30mm mount for just $414.99 after a coupon code and FREE shipping.

The Brownells 1-6×24 Match Precision Optic with Illuminated Donut Reticle provides an uncluttered reticle, leading to rapid target acquisition and fast shots. Inspired by the reticle in the original optic provided on the Austrian StG77, the “Donut” reticle is simplistic, while still providing basic ranging capabilities. The simple Donut ring allows your eye to naturally place the target in the center, ensuring fast alignment. The addition of horizontal bars make initially leveling the scope easy, and provide indicators of the rifle’s cant when in use. The reticle is illuminated red by a single CR2032 battery, with 6 brightness settings, including off position between each setting.

This 1-6×24 Rifle Scope is assembled for Brownells in Japan, using glass with multicoated lenses and a glass etched reticle. Precise elevation and windage mechanisms adjust in 0.1 MIL increments and have 40 MILs of adjustment range each. Turrets are capped to prevent unwanted changes. Forgiving eye relief of 3.5 inches and eye box permit firing even from unique shooting positions. The Second Focal Plane configuration with 1-6x provides an easy to acquire reticle at any magnification.

  • Illuminted Second Focal Plane “Donut” Reticle
  • Fully Multicoated Lenses
  • 30mm Main Tube
  • Capped Elevation and Windage Turrets
  • Made in Japan
  • SKU: 080-001-426WB
  • Mfr Part: MPO1624DONUT

Ranging with the Donut reticle can be done at 1x, as the original Stg77 reticle ranging was done at low magnification as well (1.5x).

