SIG SAUER 9MM, 115gr, Elite Ball, FMJ Product Warning & Recall Notice

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sig Sauer has determined that portions of Lot No. JDAR0815 of SIG SAUER 9MM, 115gr, Elite Ball, FMJ (SKU E9MMB1-50), may have powder charge variations that could result in a bullet remaining in the barrel (i.e., a bullet-in-bore obstruction). Firing a subsequent bullet into a bore obstruction could cause firearm damage, rendering the firearm inoperable and subjecting the shooter and bystanders to a risk of serious personal injury.

Ammunition from this lot should be removed from use immediately and segregated from other ammunition until it can be returned to SIG SAUER.

DO NOT USE LOT NUMBER: JDAR0815

THIS WARNING APPLIES ONLY TO THE LOT (JDAR0815) LISTED ABOVE.

If you possess ammunition from this lot number or have questions concerning this warning, please register for the recall process at sigsauer.com/ammorecall-submission and instructions for returning your product will be provided or call Sig Sauer Customer Service at 603-610-3000 (Option 1).

Sig Sauer will provide replacement product and will cover the cost of returning the affected product.

For additional information please refer to the FAQs.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across eleven locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.