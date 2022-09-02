Tactical Deals: 2-Pack 223 Bore Rope Brush Gun Cleaning Snakes $6.00 CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Check out this deal on Amazon. A 2-pack of 223 Bore Rope Brush Gun Cleaning Snakes for $6.00 after coupon code “40OOKU2F“.

FEATURES

Easy to Use Cleans in 1 quick pass with cleaner! Pre-scrub solution can be applied first, Brushes then scrub the barrel; cleaning cloth cleans-up, and remaining length can apply any lubricant you wish – all in a single pass
Lightweight and Compact Easy to take, fits easily into your pocket, to assure it’s always ready
Effectively Cleaning With multiple short brushes embedded in the floss pass easily through the shortest action or port
Quick Cleaner This bore cleaner allows you to mount a bore brush directly to the cleaner itself, which allows for greater flexibility in cleaning; an easy and quick way of cleaning your barrels

How to use?

1.Apply a few drops of bore cleaner to the front of the cleaner.
2.Drop the brass weight at the end of the Bore Cleaner’s black pull cord through the breach at the rear of the barrel and then begin to feed the pull cord down the length of the barrel until the brass weight comes out the end.
3.Grasp the weight and pull it slightly until you can grasp the pull cord as well.
4.Wrap the pull cord around your dominant hand and then continue pulling so that the Bore Cleaner braided nylon floss sweeps through the entire barrel and pull out completely from the end.
5.Repeat the cleaning process as needed and then apply lubricant to the end of cord and pull it through the bore one last time to oil and polish.

Some Related Reviews:

Finnky

This is a link to Amazon – where price for 2-pack is $10. Not $6.00

