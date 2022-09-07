AMMO Inc. Announce that Employees Have Been Placed on Administrative Leave

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announced that Steven Urvan, Chief Strategy Officer, and Susan Lokey, Chief Financial Officer of SpeedLight I, LLC d/b/a GunBroker.com, have been placed on administrative leave with immediate effect.

The Company has reason to believe that these individuals may have misappropriated the Company’s data and digital assets and transmitted that data to a third party controlled by Mr. Urvan and with which Ms. Lokey is associated. The Company commenced an internal investigation into the alleged misconduct several weeks ago. During the pendency of the investigation, these individuals will remain suspended from their duties.

The Company’s board of directors has formed a special committee (the “Special Committee”) in connection with the conduct of Mr. Urvan. The Special Committee issued the following statement:

We are deeply concerned by the preliminary results of our investigation to date. We are committed to ensuring that all aspects of the Company’s business are conducted with integrity, transparency and oversight. The Company seeks to protect its data and digital assets against all forms of misappropriation. Mr. Urvan was aware of our concerns and our prior attempts to investigate and discern more information. We believe that his recently announced proxy contest to replace the entire Board may be, at least in part, an attempt by Mr. Urvan to thwart our investigation and driven by his desire to avoid accountability. Nevertheless, we will continue our thorough investigation into the alleged misconduct. We will conduct this investigation with the urgency and diligence it deserves, and we will take responsive or preventative actions that the Special Committee determines to be appropriate. In the meantime, to protect the Company and its customers, stockholders and other stakeholders, the Special Committee has determined to place these individuals on administrative leave. It is untenable to allow these individuals continued access to the Company’s systems, data, property or employees while the investigation is underway and until we fully understand the nature and scope of their prior actions. In the meantime, we remain committed to delivering exceptional and innovative products and experiences for outdoor sporting enthusiasts that drive value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.

The Company currently does not expect the investigation to yield any findings that impact the financial results, balance sheet or business prospects of the Company.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK ™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and specialty rounds for military and law enforcement use via government programs. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com