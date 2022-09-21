Henry Repeating Arms Donates $50,000 for Veteran Support to The American Legion

MILWAUKEE, WI – -(AmmoLand.com)- In support of America’s military veterans, in memory of those who sacrificed their lives in service to the country, and as a portion of the company’s $1,000,000 Silver Anniversary pledge, President of Henry Repeating Arms Andy Wickstrom presented a $50,000 check to The American Legion at their national convention on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard, who joined Wickstrom on stage, then received an engraved Henry Military Services Tribute Edition rifle in appreciation for his more than 50 years of membership and leadership with the organization.

Charted by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is America’s largest wartime veterans service organization, with over two million Legionnaires serving the motto, “Veterans Strengthening America.

” By extending their service beyond their military enlistment, Legionnaires seek to improve the well-being of their fellow veterans, their families, their communities, and the country through various services and programs including youth mentorship, homeless veteran assistance, and quality-of-life improvements for wounded veterans. To learn more about The American Legion and their mission, visit www.legion.org. “Henry Repeating Arms believes in The American Legion’s principles and mission of strengthening America by upholding American values, fostering patriotism, giving back, and we respect their many extraordinary accomplishments,” said Wickstrom during Tuesday’s General Session. He continues, “Thank you to all who have served, to those who are currently serving. We are forever indebted to you and the sacrifices you have made.”

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Henry Repeating Arms’ CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato made a milestone $1,000,000 pledge to highlight the company’s charitable branch called Guns For Great Causes.

The philanthropic program benefits individual families of sick children going through treatments, children’s hospitals, and non-profit organizations supporting military veterans, first responders, law enforcement, wildlife conservation, hunting and shooting sports education, and Second Amendment advocacy. In the coming weeks, Henry Repeating Arms is offering a limited-edition Golden Boy Silver Anniversary Edition rifle with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the organizations and charities supported by the Guns For Great Causes campaign.

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354 for a free catalog.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is “Made in America, or not made at all,” and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children’s hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America’s unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.