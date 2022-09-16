San Antonio, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- A specific barrel batch in caliber 6.5×55 SE, which is used in the SAUER 100 model, is being recalled as a precautionary measure.

Based on their serial numbers, the rifles in question that we have identified must not be used any longer and should be returned to SAUER USA in exchange for a new rifle.

This batch of barrels in caliber 6.5×55 SE has shown that a progressive premature weakening of the barrel material may occur after a high volume of shots, which could lead to severe damage of the rifle and personal injury.

The exchange is, of course, free of charge for the customer.

The safety of our customers and hence of our products is our highest priority. Therefore, we do not make any compromises at the slightest suspicion of a product risk and act consequently in your interest.

For this reason we are voluntarily recalling rifles of the Sauer 100 series in caliber 6.5×55 SE. You can check which rifles are affected by the recall by plugging in the serial number of your rifle at the following link.

Please reach out to Sauer USA at [email protected] or (210) 377-2527 ext. 243 if you have any questions. For Canada residents, please contact The Gravel Agency Inc. at [email protected]

J.P. Sauer & Sohn is Germany´s oldest active hunting rifle manufacturer. A hunting rifle made by Sauer is an investment in generations.