CZ-USA Competition Pistols Give Shooters the Competitive Advantage

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- CZ pistols are no stranger to the podium, and two competition guns consistently rise to the top. CZ’s Shadow 2 Orange and TS 2 are top-shelf match-grade pistols, boasting enhanced ergonomics, exceptional accuracy, and impeccable performance, and both are top picks among elite shooters.

CZ Shadow 2 Orange dominates the USPSA Production Division. Its hand-fitted slide and frame feature a barrel bushing that increases slide-to-barrel fit, resulting in tighter groups. Combined with the double/single action pistol’s factory-tuned trigger, the CZ Shadow 2 Orange is one of the range’s most accurate contenders.

The Shadow 2 Orange stands apart from the standard pistols, saving the shooter precious time when seconds count. It wears a set of signature orange grips with matching magazine bases and a mag-release button. The Shadow 2’s swappable mag release includes an adjustable, extended button with three settings allowing shooters to set it in the most comfortable spot.

A hardy nitride finish coats the entire pistol, while the frame gets a layer of durable black polycoat. Its thin aluminum grips have deep checkering that matches the pistol’s front and backstrap lines. Sitting atop the slide is a set of target sights—fiber optic on the front and a black, serrated HAJO rear for ultra-fast target acquisition in difficult lighting conditions. The Shadow 2 Orange is available in the ubiquitous 9mm cartridge.

CZ TS 2 is best known for its crisp single-action trigger and long sight radius – the hallmark of an accurate pistol. The second-generation CZ Tactical Sport mimics the slide profile of the Shadow 2. A redesigned frame improves ergonomics while raising the grip hand’s position, a design that reduces muzzle flip for faster follow-up shots.

Front and rear cocking serrations make slide manipulation easy, and a set of fixed target sights with a fiber optic front and black serrated rear are robust enough to withstand the rigors of competition. The TS 2’s sporty blue aluminum grips dress up the pistol while aggressive checkering improves pistol control in all conditions. Shooters will love the pistol’s generous magwell for fast reloads.

Three models let shooters choose the best pistol for their sport. The popular 9mm Luger models, available as a 20-round or low-capacity 10-round version, are an excellent choice for many. The 40 S&W’s major power factor provides a competitive edge for shooters playing the numbers game. The TS 2 accepts various custom parts already available for the Tactical Sports platform.

CZ-USA Shadow 2 Orange Specifications:

SKU: 91249

Caliber: 9mm Luger

Capacity: 17 + 1

Frame: Steel

Action: DA/SA

Sights: Fiber Optic Front, Black HAJO Rear

Barrel: Cold Hammer Forged

Barrel Length: 4.89”

Height: 6.2”

Width: 1.79″

Weight: 46.5 oz

Overall Length: 8.53”

Safety: Ambidextrous Manual Safety

MSRP: $2,249.00

CZ-USA TS 2 Specs:

SKU: 91220; 01220; 91222

Caliber: 9mm; 40 S&W

Capacity: 20 (10 low-capacity model); 17

Frame: Steel

Action: SA Only

Sights: Fiber Optic Front, Black Serrated Fixed Rear

Barrel: Cold Hammer Forged

Barrel Length: 5.28”

Height: 5.8”

Width: 1.57”

Weight: 48.5

Overall Length: 8.86”

Safety: Ambidextrous Manual Safety, Safety Stop on Hammer

MSRP: $1,695.00

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has offered American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson. See how CZ-USA can make your shooting better, easier, and a lot more fun at cz-usa.com/.