Pennsylvania Switchblade Ban Repeal Passes! On to Governor

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- House Bill 1929, repealing Pennsylvania’s ban on automatic knives, passed the Senate unanimously (50-0) on Wednesday. The bill previously passed the House 202-1. HB 1929 now moves to Governor Wolf for his action.

We will let you know when it is time to take further action.

Knife Rights has worked diligently to get HB 1929 through the Senate and onto the Senate floor for final passage since it was voted unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary Committee over a month ago. Knife Rights has been leading the educational and advocacy effort supporting passage of HB 1929 in the Senate.

Knife Rights wants to thank Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Lisa Baker for her support and for moving the bill onto the Senate Floor. We also want to thank Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward for calling up HB 1929 for full consideration and a final vote. Finally, Knife Rights would like to thank Senator Sharif Street, our Senate companion bill sponsor, for his support of the measure.

Knife Rights Director of Legislative Affairs Todd Rathner has worked closely with our team on the ground in Pennsylvania these last few days to stop a last minute, potentially destructive, amendment. These efforts were successful and allowed the bill to move to the floor.

We are proud of the collaborative process by which this issue was discussed, supported and eventually passed.

Knife Rights has led the effort to repeal switchblade bans or restrictions in 19 states, starting with New Hampshire in 2010. Repeals have since been enacted in Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

