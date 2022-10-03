Ruger Introduces Custom Shop Precision Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to introduce the Ruger Precision Rifle chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor as the newest addition to the Ruger Custom Shop line of firearms. Designed in collaboration with Team Ruger Captain Doug Koenig, this new model builds upon the already competitive Ruger Precision Rifle to deliver a factory-built firearm specifically designed for long-range competition.

The new Custom Shop Ruger Precision Rifle features a factory-installed TriggerTech Trigger with Frictionless Release Technology, providing an exceptionally crisp break, minimized overtravel, and an extremely short and tactile reset. A unique barrier stop is installed on the front of the magazine well to enhance the shooter’s positional support during competition by providing a stable and repeatable shooting position. Internally, the rifle boasts an improved firing pin tip geometry that enhances functionality with a wide variety of primers while allowing for decreased force necessary to manipulate the bolt.

This rifle’s custom, heavy-contour (.850″ at the muzzle), the highly accurate free-floated barrel is cold hammer-forged from chrome-moly stainless steel and features 5R rifling for minimum bullet upset. Minimum bore and groove dimensions (air-gauged for process control) and a centralized chamber deliver outstanding accuracy, longevity, and ease of cleaning. The barrel features a 1:7.5″ twist rate, 5/8″-24 threaded muzzle, and APA Muzzle Brake (.264 bore) to effectively reduce recoil, aiding shot observation for quick follow-up.

Encompassing the stainless steel barrel is a hard-coat anodized aluminum, free-float handguard that features M-LOK slots on all four sides for improved clearance for long-range scopes and easy mounting of M-LOK-compatible rails and accessories. The handguard is flat-bottomed for stability and incorporates an integral bottom 1.50″ dovetail, making the gun compatible with RRS S.O.A.R. and similar QD systems.

With its ability to accept AR-style grips and buttstocks, the rifle incorporates a Magpul MOE K2+ grip to provide a more vertical grip angle in a full-sized design. Select parts of the rifle are finished with a durable Cerakote for improved wear resistance. This model ships with two Magpul PMAG magazines and a Sorbothane cheek pad that provides a comfortable and stable cheek-to-stock weld for quick target acquisition.

The value proposition of the Ruger Custom Shop Precision Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor is without peer. With top-tier accuracy, adjustable ergonomics, and the rugged reliability and affordability for which Ruger is famous, this new offering provides a long-range, competition-ready rifle directly from the Ruger factory.

