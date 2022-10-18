Safariland Announces Species: A Next-Level Concealment Holster

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands has introduced the next addition to its expanding concealment holster line. The Species holster is an inside-the-waistband holster offering a timeless design coupled with retention capabilities.

Species features a SafariLaminate impact-resistant thermoformed construction, granting superior durability and longevity. In conjunction with the durable exterior, the suede-lined interior gives an enhanced fit while protecting the firearm’s finish. An adjustable, passive trigger guard retention system allows for a personalized feel during draw and reholstering. The inclusion of an integrated tension device allows for a tailored fit. Species also adjust for cant and vertical height, maximizing each individual wearer’s comfort.

“Safariland continues to prioritize concealed carry for the responsible citizen,” said Tim Drnec, VP of Marketing for Safariland. “Following the release of our Schema holster, Species is the next product in Safariland’s new concealment lineup. The new offerings allow owners of today’s newest and most popular firearms to use a holster with retention, great concealment, and comfort.”

The Species IWB holster is now available for the Sig Sauer P365/P365XL, Glock 43/43X, Springfield Hellcat, and Smith & Wesson Shield/Shield Plus and can comfortably fit standard 1.5″ (38mm) belt widths. For more information on the Species holster, visit Safariland.com.

