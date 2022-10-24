Tactical Deals: U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg Small Arms Gun Case $114.99 CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportman’s Guide with a good price on the U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg Small Arms Rifle Case that with coupon code “gunsngear‘ you can pick up one of these bomb-proof protective cases for just $114.99. Compare this to a brand-new Pelican 1780 Gun Case, and you see right away why we like this deal.

U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg Small Arms Rifle Case Original official designation was “Shipping and Storage Container, Small Arms”. Built not just one rifle, but a full dozen M16’s, M4’s or similar tactical rifles. When open, the Case converts into 2 open, locked and secure weapons racks for easy access and organization. Impervious to all the hazards you might encounter on uncertain trails: water, dust, salt, chemicals, and of course regular physical damage. For bringing your whole collection along to the range, or your secret testing grounds. Will show wear and tear from a previous life in the military, now ready for a new assignment. Molded polyethylene shell

Watertight and dustproof tongue-in-groove gasketed seal

Coverts into 2 open, locked and secure weapons racks

Pressure relief valve

Humidity indicator

Recessed twist latches

Spring-loaded handles

Lockable retaining rack holds rifles in place Key Specifications Item Number: 702545

Material: Molded polyethylene

Color: Olive Drab

Interior Dimensions: 40.875″ x 20.75″ x 6″ max depth each half

Exterior Dimensions: 43″ x 24″ x 17.50″

Weight: 60 lbs.

Country of Origin: USA

NSN: 8145-01-196-3731

Condition: Used, in good shape

Similar Product Review:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.