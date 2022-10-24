Tactical Deals: U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg Small Arms Gun Case $114.99 CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportman’s Guide with a good price on the U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg Small Arms Rifle Case that with coupon code “gunsngear‘ you can pick up one of these bomb-proof protective cases for just $114.99. Compare this to a brand-new Pelican 1780 Gun Case, and you see right away why we like this deal.
U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg Small Arms Rifle Case
Original official designation was “Shipping and Storage Container, Small Arms”. Built not just one rifle, but a full dozen M16’s, M4’s or similar tactical rifles. When open, the Case converts into 2 open, locked and secure weapons racks for easy access and organization. Impervious to all the hazards you might encounter on uncertain trails: water, dust, salt, chemicals, and of course regular physical damage. For bringing your whole collection along to the range, or your secret testing grounds. Will show wear and tear from a previous life in the military, now ready for a new assignment.
- Molded polyethylene shell
- Watertight and dustproof tongue-in-groove gasketed seal
- Coverts into 2 open, locked and secure weapons racks
- Pressure relief valve
- Humidity indicator
- Recessed twist latches
- Spring-loaded handles
- Lockable retaining rack holds rifles in place
Key Specifications
- Item Number: 702545
- Material: Molded polyethylene
- Color: Olive Drab
- Interior Dimensions: 40.875″ x 20.75″ x 6″ max depth each half
- Exterior Dimensions: 43″ x 24″ x 17.50″
- Weight: 60 lbs.
- Country of Origin: USA
- NSN: 8145-01-196-3731
- Condition: Used, in good shape
