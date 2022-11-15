FN America Offering Authentic FN FAL Parts Kits

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- FN America, LLC announces the release of 400 authentic FN FAL Parts Kits. These kits were imported from Belgium and assembled from decommissioned FN FAL model 50.00 rifles previously issued to the Belgian Gendarmarie. The chance to buy one of these parts kits is only available via entry to a Sweepstakes , open November 1 – January 21, 2023. Winners will be chosen randomly each month and will receive the exclusive opportunity to purchase their kit via the FN eStore. Additionally, a Grand Prize of an FAL rifle, assembled with one of these parts kits, will be awarded to one lucky winner.

“The FN FAL is one of the most recognizable FN products, worldwide; it is the Right Arm of the Free World,” said Chris Cole, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for FN America, LLC. “The opportunity to offer these parts kits to collectors so that they can own a part of that legacy is something we felt compelled to do. It makes it all the more special that these were originally manufactured in Belgium for a Belgian customer.”

Put into storage in the 1980s after the Belgian Gendarmarie upgraded their service rifles, these FN FALs were rediscovered and painstakingly assembled into parts kits that could be imported into the United States for sale to enthusiasts and collectors. The parts kits include lower trigger frame, buttstock, bayonet in accurate Belgian Gendarmarie purple frog, sling and more. Even with slight imperfections from prior-issued use, the metal components are mostly free of blemishes and pitting. The kits are being sold for the retail price of $899.99.

Please visit fnamerica.com/fal-campaign to learn more about these authentic parts kits and to enter the Sweepstakes for a chance to purchase. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Customers building a complete semi-automatic FN FAL with the parts kit must comply with ATF regulatory restrictions by sourcing U.S. domestic components for the parts that are not included in the kit. A skilled gunsmith is required for assembly.

