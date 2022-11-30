Have You Seen This? HatsanUSA’s Powerful Semi-Automatic Invader PCP Airgun

Rogers, AR –-(AmmoLand.com)- Powerful. Accurate. Semi-Automatic. The Hatsan Invader has all of that and more! Offering plenty of power for small-game hunting or target shooting. Available in .22 and .25 calibers, the new Invader provides versatility based on the users’ needs. No matter the size of the target – paper or varmint – this rifle has options for all.

The all-weather, ambidextrous stock features a rubber buttpad, carry handle, thumbhole, pistol grip, spare magazine slot, and elevation adjustable cheek rest, all in a sleek black finish. The carry handle with integrated adjustable sights, can be removed to reveal a combo 11mm dovetail and picatinny optics rail, to mount a wide variety of optic choices. The fully shrouded barrel produces velocities up to 1100 FPS (.22), and up to 900 FPS (.25) with lead free pellets, and 1000 FPS (.22), and up to 900 FPS (.25) when using lead pellets and produces 34 FPE and 38 FPE respectively.

Like many Hatsan PCP airguns, the Invader features detachable 255cc aluminum cylinders. The cylinders can be filed to 200 BAR and provide up to 50 semi-automatic shots within 85% of max velocity. Each S/Roto magazine can accommodate 10 rounds (.25) or 12 rounds (.22). Additional magazines and air cylinders can be purchased for extended use.

For additional mounted accessories, there are 3 additional built-in picatinny rails. Safety features include a manual safety switch, integrated sling mounts, and textured grip surfaces for enhanced control and feel.

Gun enthusiasts looking for a quiet, semi-automatic air rifle with the best bang for their buck will find that within the Invader. For small game hunting and target shooting, this is an ideal addition to the gun rack!

Features:

Semi-automatic pre-charged pneumatic (PCP) air rifle

Currently available in .22 caliber and .25 caliber

Detachable S/Roto magazine holds 12 pellets in .22 cal and 10 pellets in .25 cal

3 S/Roto magazines included

255cc air cylinder fills to 200 BAR

Tactical, all-weather, synthetic stock with integrated pistol grip

Textured grip surfaces for enhanced control and feel

Built-in magazine storage in stock

Elevation adjustable cheek rest

Rubber buttpad

Combination 11mm dovetail and picatinny optics rail

3 additional built-in picatinny rails for accessories

Removable 1-piece carry handle with adjustable open sights

Built-in pressure gauge to monitor cylinder pressure

Fully shrouded barrel

Manual safety switch

Integrated sling mounts

Barrel Length: 19.7”

Overall Length: 40.5”

Weight: 8.2 lbs

Max Velocity* – Lead-Free Pellets – .22 cal – 1100 FPS, .25 cal – 900 FPS

Max Velocity* – Lead Pellets – .22 cal – 1000 FPS, .25 cal – 900 FPS

Max Muzzle Energy** – .22 cal – 34 FPE, .25 cal – 38 FPE

*Velocity results may vary due to pellet weight, pellet shape, pellet material, temperature, elevation, as well as other factors.

** Energy results may vary due to pellet weight, pellet shape, pellet material, temperature, elevation, as well as other factors.

About HatsanUSA

HatsanUSA is the exclusive distributor of Hatsan airguns and Escort firearms in the U.S. Recognized for craftsmanship and precision performance, Hatsan products provide an exceptional shooting experience. The brands are purpose-driven and renowned for outstanding power, performance, reliability, and value. Hatsan takes pride in its vertically integrated manufacturing process, which enables it to maintain the highest levels of quality, workmanship, and a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit www.hatsanusa.com