SIG SAUER Academy and SIG Experience Center Announce 2023 Course Schedule

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy is proud to present an amazing FPV (First Person View) drone fly-through video of the new SIG SAUER Experience Center as part of the announcement of the 2023 course calendar, seminar schedules and events happening on the campus of SIG SAUER Academy.

This incredible video shot using a FPV drone gives you a one-of-a-kind view of the exciting new SIG Experience Center, a state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility featuring the SIG SAUER Flagship Store, the SIG SAUER Academy Shooting Center and Indoor Range, the SIG SAUER Museum, a Conference and Events Center along with the hospitality suite Club 1751.

SIG SAUER Academy offers a comprehensive course schedule that caters to all types of shooters from beginner to expert for handgun, rifle, shotgun, and hunting. Visit sigsaueracademy.com to review the 2023 course schedule and register for a course at the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire or one of the many courses offered at a SIG SAUER Academy Outpost location in Central Florida or California.

The Seminar Series is new to the SIG SAUER Academy and the SIG Experience Center. The Seminar Series offers students education and resources on a wide variety of subjects from Concealed Carry to Wilderness Survival, range from 2 hours to a half-day in length, typically cost $30 to attend, and require no equipment to participate. For a full schedule and to register of the 2023 SIG SAUER Academy Seminar Series visit sigsaueracademy.com.

To learn more about the available space and event packages at the SIG Experience Center contact [email protected] or call 603-610-3456. The SIG SAUER Academy Campus and SIG Experience Center is located on the campus of the SIG SAUER Academy at 231 Exeter Road in Epping, New Hampshire and open daily from 8:00am to 7:30pm.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across eleven locations. For more information abo ut the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.