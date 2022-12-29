Carjacking Suspect Shot by Armed Victim, Arrested by Police

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-– Shortly after midnight, in the early morning of December 13, 2022, the owner of a 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat was parking the vehicle in a driveway in Eastpoint, Illinois, a part of the Detroit metroplex. He was approached by more than one suspect in an apparent carjacking attempt.

From Eastpoint Police and Fire Department:

On December 13, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, Eastpointe Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 23 thousand block of Hayes on an attempt carjacking and shots fired complaint. The suspects approached the victim while he was parking his vehicle (2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat) in the driveway. During the attempted robbery, the suspects and victim exchanged gunfire. The victim was a CPL holder. The suspects then fled in a stolen Chevy Impala.

Shortly after the exchange of gun fire, it was reported that a male, who was later identified as one of the suspects, had checked himself into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. As Eastpointe Detectives were in route to the hospital, the suspect had fled.

After an exhaustive investigation, Eastpointe Detectives and Eastpointe Special Investigation Unit teamed up with the Detroit Police Organized Crime Unit and tracked the stolen Impala to Clinton Township. Eastpointe Detectives worked with Clinton Township Police and located the stolen vehicle. The suspect later exited a residence and entered the vehicle. After a brief vehicle pursuit, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Search warrants were executed at the residence and the stolen vehicle. Evidence of the crime was recovered. We are still working on locating the second suspect. We want to personally thank our Detroit Police and Clinton Twp. Police neighbors for their assistance.

ARRESTED

Damon Lamar Currie, 27 years old

CHARGES

Assault with intent to murder

Felony firearm

Bond was set at $750,000 with GPS tether-Currie was arraigned at the 38th District Court in Eastpointe.