Leupold Announced as Title Sponsor of Oregon Hunters Association

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce that it is now the official title sponsor of the Oregon Hunters Association.

Founded in 1983, the Oregon Hunters association was established to help enhance wildlife habitat, ensure a huntable wildlife resource, and to protect the rights of Oregon hunters. It has since grown to 25 chapters and more than 10,000 members statewide.

“No optics company does more for conservation and hunting rights than Leupold & Stevens, both nationally and here in Oregon, our home for 115 years” said Bruce Pettet, President and Chief Executive Officer for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “Our team members are hunters, our friends, family, and neighbors are hunters. Protecting our state’s hunting heritage is incredibly important to us, and that’s why we’re partnered with the Oregon Hunters Association. OHA fights for conservation and hunters’ rights day in, day out, and we’re proud to support the organization however we can.”

In the last year, OHA has increased its presence in Oregon’s Capitol building, defeating multiple anti-hunting and anti-wildlife management bills. In 2021, the organization procured its first conservation easement, contributed $115,000 to fence a wildlife underpass, and donated $100,000 to the ODFW/RMEF Minam Wildlife Area purchase. Further programs are underway to battle upcoming challenges like Initiative Petition 3, which will attempt to ban hunting, fishing, and trapping in Oregon.

“We’ve fought for the rights of Oregon’s hunters for nearly 40 years, and the challenges today are some of the toughest we’ve faced,” said Steve Hagan, President of the Oregon Hunters Association. “Leupold has long been a staple of Oregon’s hunting community, and we’re ecstatic they’re helping lead the charge as we work to protect the traditions that so many of us hold dear.”

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines, and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun, and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.