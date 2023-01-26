Colt Combat Commander – 1911 History Meets Modern Innovation

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Colt’s Combat Commander melds classic 1911 durability with modern innovations that provide upgrades to the classic firearm, making it an excellent choice for competition and concealed carry uses. Shooters can choose between 9MM Luger and 45 ACP platforms that are ready for action.

Colt’s classic 1911 styling is evident throughout the Combat Commander. Features like an upswept beavertail grip safety, commander-style hammer, and familiar 1911-style controls. The upgraded Combat Commander features enhancements like Colt’s patented dual recoil system that reduces felt recoil while extending recoil spring life, a high-swept beavertail grip safety with integrated palm swell, and an undercut trigger guard for better control. Together, these features contribute to excellent grip, quick target acquisition, and high performance.

Combat Commander pistols feature 4.25-inch stainless steel barrels offering a longer sight radius and improved ballistics over compact models. The combat-ready Novak dovetail sights use white dots for rapid target acquisition. And the Commander’s custom checkered G10 Black Cherry grips provide excellent grip while complementing the pistol’s deep blue metal finish.

The Combat Commander uses a carbon steel frame, slide, and stainless-steel barrel for performance and longevity. These pistols are well known for their durability and long service life, while their extra weight soaks up recoil for faster follow-up shots. The Combat Commander tips the scales at 33 ounces, striking the perfect weight balance.

Check out the full-featured Combat Commander today.

Colt Commander Features:

Novak White Dot Sights (dovetail)

Dual recoil system

Upswept beavertail grip with palm swell

Undercut trigger guard

Available in 9MM Luger or 45 ACP

Blued finish

G10 grips

Stainless steel barrel

Carbon steel frame

Colt Combat Commander Specifications:

SKU: O4940XE; O4942XE

Caliber: 45 ACP; 9MM

Capacity: 8+1; 9+1

Barrel Length: 4.25”

Barrel Type: Stainless Steel

Safety: Manual, Grip, Firing Pin

Frame: Carbon Steel

Finish: Blued

Grip: Checkered Black Cherry G10

Sights: Novak White Dot

Action: Single Action Only

Weight: 33.00 oz.

MSRP: $999

About Colt Manufacturing Company LLC

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (www.colt.com) is among the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of firearms. Founded by Samuel Colt in 1836, Colt’s Manufacturing has supplied civilian, military and law enforcement customers in the United States and abroad for over 185 years. Colt operates its manufacturing facility in West Hartford, Conn.

