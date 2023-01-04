Hidden Gun Control in the 2022-23 Omnibus Bill ~ VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

Host of The Loaded Mic

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- What is the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill and how does it affect your gun rights?

Basically, an omnibus bill is a package of bills that should have been voted on separately but can be thrown together at the end of a session. When government doesn’t do its job throughout the year, they have the option of packaging everything into one collection of bills and jamming it through at the last minute to cover its butts and fund the government. The latest omnibus bill requires $1.7 trillion in taxpayer money and expressly prohibited CBP funding from being used to improve border security. Besides that, the bill was 4155 pages long and, representatives had only a matter of hours to read it.

They voted for it anyway and somehow, they still expect your vote.

Aside from $65 million to protect salmon, $375 million for a new FBI headquarters, $8.6 million for ‘gender advisor programs’ at the Pentagon, $200 million for a Gender Equity Fund and gender programs in Pakistan, $575 million for ‘family planning’ in areas where population growth ‘threatens biodiversity, $4 million for ‘shared equity housing models, half a million dollars for ‘antiracist’ training from the Equity Institute, 3.6 million to build the Michelle Obama Trail, and several other things that many believe are a waste of money, $2 billion has been allocated to help the ATF move on gun control.

What kind of gun control, you ask?

The ATF now has all the money they need for the following:

• Proceed with Biden’s pistol ban agenda and the ATF’s illegal gun registry

• Over $700 million in funds to encourage states to pass Red Flag Laws

• Funds to encourage VA medical centers to confiscate Firearms owned by veterans

• Money for the department of education to push their so-called “safe storage gun laws” on parents

• Funds for the VA to keep notes on the exact location of veteran’s firearms through their “gun storage maps” program

• Compensation for the families of deceased ATF agents (which some say have indications of future gun confiscation)

• Programs designed to discourage women from exercising their Second Amendment right

• Many Dickey Amendment violations (The Dickey Amendment, prohibits CDC from using funds to conduct research that could be used to advocate for gun control)

• CDC suppression of self-defense statistics, ignoring it’s own study from the 1990’s which showed 2.46m Defensive Gun Uses (DGUs) per year in America

• “Violent Anti-Government Ideology” propaganda

• “Domestic Radicalization Research”

• …and more.

Recently, I reported on ATF employees stealing confiscated guns and selling them out the back door of the National Disposal Branch (NDB). Now, this organization which many may call incompetent, corrupt, or both, is seemingly being heavily funded so it can increase its efforts to violate your rights which they have no business being appointed to do in the first place.

All because our elected officials can’t do their job. Or worse, don’t want to do their job so they have the excuse to pull tricks like this.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate, Host of The Loaded Mic and Author of the "GOOD GUN BAD GUY" book series.