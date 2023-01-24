New York Students Win Against Anti-Security School Board Members

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- As concerned parents went up against what seems to be a diminishing socialist presence in the city of Saratoga Springs, it was still apparent, by the 5-4 vote in favor of school security, that the political left is still pushing their dangerous agenda.

The Saratoga Springs, NY school board voted 5-4 to hire one additional officer from the City Police Department and one deputy from the County Sheriff’s Department in an attempt to make students safer.

Saratoga Springs New York, known for its traditional American pastime of horse racing and some of America’s best restaurants, has been dealing with what some would call an anti-American ideology in recent years. From City Board Officials preventing armed security at schools to City officials allowing radical left-wing terror groups to wreak havoc in the streets, it has been rather difficult for residents living within the city to feel safe and have the resources necessary to protect their kids in school. Some would argue this behavior is becoming similar to that of larger cities implementing policies that perpetuate a victim/predator society despite the valiant efforts by city and county law enforcement. Hiring two new armed security guards is a step in the right direction but has been a long battle.

Ever since Joe Biden introduced the 1990 Gun-Free School Zones Act as part of the Crime Control Act, school killings have increased at twice the rate of increase every 10 years. Killings have doubled on school campuses since the bill was signed into law. Common sense would tell us that removing armed security and the ability of lawful gun owners to carry concealed from our schools would result in more violence being perpetrated on school campuses. Even though we now have the data showing this to be true, there is no shortage of those committed to continuing these dangerous anti-gun policies and putting our children and teachers at risk by purposely making them vulnerable. This is seemingly for the purpose of holding on to their anti-gun position, protecting the bad guys, and not having to admit that they have been wrong about their position on guns the entire time.

Board President Tony Krackeler, Vice President Natalya Lakhtakia, and board members John Brueggemann and Anjeanette Emeka all voted against hiring new security to protect the students even after a safety audit was conducted and a recommendation for the hire was given by the district’s insurance company. Many of them said they wanted to wait until they were going through the budget process for the next school year to determine how the hiring of two additional officers would impact other budgetary decisions. It would seem, to them, money is more important than the safety of our children.

School Board Vice President Natalya Lakhtakia, while reluctant to protect the children she represents, has publicly admitted to donating to the radical domestic terror group BLM and is also known to have encouraged others to donate money to the Minnesota Freedom Fund; an organization that was created in 2016 and was heavily funded during the 2020 left-wing riots for the purpose of bailing out violent protesters. The organization has since bailed out several individuals accused of violent crimes, including a convicted rapist.

The good news in Saratoga is that the radical leftist’s attempts at making our school children and teachers vulnerable to attacks have been defeated. At least for now, this means safer schools for our kids and a sigh of relief for parents.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

