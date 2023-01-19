Giddy Up, Uberti USA Rustles Up the 1866 Yellowboy Deluxe Lever Action Rifle

Accokeek, MD – -(AmmoLand.com)-Uberti, the world’s leading manufacturer of classical, single-action revolvers, western heritage black powder revolvers, and cartridge rifles, expands its lineup of the famed Model 1866 lever action with the introduction of the 1866 Yellowboy Deluxe.

Uberti 1866 Yellowboy Deluxe Lever Action Rifle

The 1866 Yellowboy Deluxe is based on the Uberti 1866 Yellowboy short rifle, boasting a 20-inch octagonal barrel and luxurious A-grade walnut stock and forend. Chambered for .45 Colt, the 10+1 capacity 1866 Yellowboy Deluxe includes a case-hardened lever that seamlessly blends the brass frame with rich walnut furniture.

While a finely crafted example of the iconic Model 1866, the Yellowboy Deluxe carries its distinction to the next level courtesy of its exquisite engraving work. The expansive brass presented the ideal canvas for famed Italian engraver Atélier Giovanelli to introduce classically inspired acanthus-leaf motifs across the polished receiver. Worked into the design is a bugling elk captured in a medallion-shaped frame. On the opposite side of the receiver is an escutcheon that can be left blank or be engraved with the owner’s initials for a truly custom touch. Since the Model 1866 features a “closed top” design, except for the ejection port, a floral engraving is included across the top and bottom of the receiver.

Although the 1866 Yellowboy Deluxe strikes a commanding presence as a display, this rifle will not shy from the field. The .45 Colt chamber accepts a broad range of loads for everything from cowboy action and target loads to heavier loads suitable for hunting.

Uberti 1866 Yellowboy Deluxe Lever Action Rifle Specifications

· Caliber: .45 Colt · Action: lever · Capacity: 10+1 · Barrel: octagonal · Barrel Twist: 1:16, RH, 6 grooves · Barrel Length: 20 in. · Total Length: 36 in. · Weight: 8.2 lbs. · Stock: Grade-A Walnut · MSRP: $1799

For more information on the 1866 Yellowboy Deluxe rifle or to see Uberti’s complete line of western-style revolvers and long guns for cowboy action shooting, ranch carry, range work, or collecting, visit Uberti-USA.com.

About Uberti USA

Uberti USA is headquartered in Accokeek, Maryland, manufactures a full line of exact replicas of the most popular guns of the Old West, down to the finest detail. Their production of black powder revolvers, cartridge revolvers and cartridge rifles set the standard by which Cowboy Action Shooting competitors and big game hunters judge other vintage firearms. Many are improvements over the originals, with the advancement of materials and the use of modern machinery. Uberti USA stands behind its products with a 5-Year Warranty.

