Vortex Unveils the Mountain Pass Tripod

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Handles large binoculars and spotting scopes. Purpose-built to help anyone make the most of their glassing game. Whether spotting distant targets at the gun range or searching for game miles from the truck, the new Mountain Pass™ Aluminum Tripod Kit delivers sturdy, smooth, and reliable operation you’d expect in a tripod that costs a lot more.

Capable of supporting a max load of 22 lbs., the machined-aluminum design delivers an excellent balance of strength, size, and durability. With a folded length of 19” and weighing just 3.1 lbs., it’s super packable. A minimum height of 9” and a max height of 56” also means it’s extremely versatile for glassing while standing, sitting, or lying prone.

When the view changes quickly, you need a tripod that can keep up. And the Mountain Pass™ delivers with fast, telescopic legs that adjust independently and lock with a quick flip of a lever. It also comes equipped with a 2-Way Pan Head that securely holds your optic via an Arca-Swiss compatible quick-release system.

Intuitive controls and full range of motion. Rubber feet for solid footing on slick surfaces and a built-in counterweight hook for even greater stability in windy conditions. The Mountain Pass™ Tripod Kit (MSRP: $224.99) also comes with a rubber packing strap and handy carry case.

