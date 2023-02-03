80-Year-Old Chicago Man Shoots Violent Attackers

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Crime happens at any hour of the day or night. Two people, a man and a woman, knocked on an apartment door at 10:30 on a Monday morning. We don’t know what the 51-year-old man or the 31-year-old woman said that convinced the homeowner to open his door. Once the 80-year-old resident unlocked the door, the couple forced their way inside his ground-floor apartment. The two younger attackers beat the older man.

We know that the defender had his Illinois Firearms Owners Identification Card and had a legally owned firearm. We do not know if the defender had his gun in his hand when he opened his door to strangers or if he had to fight his way to his firearm while he was being attacked. The defender used his firearm to shoot the male attacker one time in the chest. Both attackers then ran from the apartment.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. News reports are not clear if he was transported by Emergency Medical Services or by friends. An hour later, the attackers showed up at the same hospital and were arrested. Both the 80-year-old defender and the 51-year-old attacker are listed in critical condition.

Police investigated the scene of the crime. They arrested the attackers at the hospital. The male attacker was charged with felony home invasion causing injury, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years of age. The female attacker was charged with felony home invasion causing great bodily harm. They were due for a bond hearing, as this story is written.

The 80-year-old defender was not charged with a crime. Crime has surged 61 percent in Chicago compared to a year ago.

This story is one of many that go under-reported by the mainstream media because it shows a positive image of a law-abiding gun owner defending their life and their family. It is our responsibility at AmmoLand to report these stories to you. While we will continue to report these stories, groups like the Crime Prevention Research Center, led by Dr. John Lott, are fastidious in studying the use of firearms for self-defense. Stay up to date with all news on self-defense by following CPRC and Ammoland.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, at Second Call Defense, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.