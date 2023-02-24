As Dems Push War on Guns, Chicago, Atlanta Fight over ’24 Convention ‘Safety’

Democrats are continuing to push their war on guns—unveiling their agenda in Colorado as they have done in Michigan, Minnesota, Washington and elsewhere—but an even bigger fight is brewing between Chicago and Atlanta—both run by Democrats—over which city will be safer to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

As reported by the New York Times, the convention battle is heating up “with a new claim from Illinois that Georgia’s lenient open-carry gun laws — already an issue with several public events in Atlanta — could make security a nightmare.”

The convention means millions of dollars in revenue for whichever city gets the nod from the Democratic National Committee, and this sudden concern over security and safety because of Georgia’s gun laws is a political/economic ploy. It’s the money, stupid.

Look at the numbers. Atlanta reported 170 homicides in 2022, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While that number is alarming, it doesn’t come close to Chicago’s body count last year, and Illinois Democrats know it. As reported by WTTW, Chicago police data says there were 695 murders during calendar year 2022.

Georgia does have less restrictive gun laws, and even adopted constitutional carry last year. But to complain about the gun laws there as a safety concern for visiting Democrat delegates becomes both hilarious and damning at the same moment, since Illinois—with its stricter gun laws—can’t get a handle on homicidal hoodlums littering Chicago’s streets with corpses. The only conclusion one might reach from this argument is that strict gun control laws have failed massively.

It’s a lesson which Democrats in other states fail to grasp. Colorado is the latest example, as the Denver Post is reporting how Centennial State Democrats “formally unveiled their marquee firearm legislation Thursday, setting into motion plans they’ve previewed for months and what could be session-defining fights over gun rights and access.”

The newspaper says there are four bills on the front burner, including a minimum age of 21 to purchase a firearm, and a three-day waiting period before a buyer could take possession of his/her new gun. Another proposal is to expand the state’s “red flag” law, and a fourth would “roll back legal protections for gun manufacturers and sellers.”

Democrats in other states are also pushing legislation to make the firearms industry financially liable for crimes committed with guns, a notion almost certain to collide with the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), signed into law by former-President George W. Bush more than 15 years ago.

Colorado Democrats are also reportedly considering bills to ban so-called “assault weapons” and regulations on so-called “ghost guns.”

Banning semiautomatic modern sporting rifles could ultimately be an exercise in futility, thanks to two federal court cases challenging such bans in Maryland and California. Both of those cases involve the Second Amendment Foundation—the leading legal powerhouse when it comes to gun rights litigation—and the case in Maryland involves SAF’s sister organization, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms. A decision in California’s Miller v. Bonta case is expected at any moment, while the Maryland case, remanded back to the appeals court by the U.S. Supreme Court for further consideration based on guidelines set down in last summer’s Bruen ruling, is still grinding along.

Back to the brouhaha between Chicago and Atlanta, the New York Times article stated, “Georgia’s lenient gun laws could make it extremely difficult to keep firearms away from the delegates. The Secret Service is likely to declare the convention a ‘national security special event’ and supersede state ordinances with its own rules inside a fortified perimeter.”

If that’s the best argument Illinois can offer, they’re in trouble already. Chicago can’t even keep guns away from its criminal element, and with the city already having a “slaughterhouse” reputation, what might be a security headache in Atlanta would be migraine in northern Illinois.

Ammoland has already extensively reported the Democrats’ war on guns in other states. Strict laws didn’t prevent the Michigan State University shooting. Gun laws haven’t prevented the number of murders to climb in Washington, especially in Seattle, which is headquarters to the billionaire-backed Alliance for Gun Responsibility. New York’s restrictive laws did not prevent last year’s mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.

Democrats now bickering over whether Chicago or Atlanta would be the better choice for their convention next year reinforces the notion the party of gun prohibition is suffering either from denial or simply eyesight so bad they can’t read headlines.

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.