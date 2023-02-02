‘Expert’ Explanation for Why California Still Has ‘Gun Violence’ Misses the Obvious

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Experts explain why California is still rife with gun violence despite some of the most stringent gun laws in the country,” a Thursday hit piece on the right to keep and bear arms by ABC News promises. “Many of the current laws were enacted within the past several years.” Why, indeed.

A photo included in the article gives all of us non-experts a clue: Candlelight vigil protestors with a sign that screams, “THE PROBLEM IS GUNS!”

No, of course, it is not, and you don’t need to be an expert to demonstrate why. Take the combined membership of all the national and state “gun rights” groups and you have a population of several million, arguably the most heavily-armed civilian population on the planet – and inarguably the most peaceable. Acts of armed violence attributable to their criminal activities – and rates – are virtually non-existent. With the desperate push on by the government and the “mainstream” media to smear heritage Americans as hate-filled extremists, if an NRA member were involved in an armed robbery, a drive-by, or a mass shooting, we’d know about it.

That said, a real expert has weighed in, and his findings confirm this. As noted in my previous report, economist and author John Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center has a new paper demonstrating a fundamental reality those behind the citizen disarmament agenda refuse to acknowledge:

“Murder isn’t a nationwide problem. It’s a problem in a small set of urban areas…”

To paraphrase Democrat strategist James Carville’s slogan about the economy, it’s the criminals, stupid.

Being so far off the mark, is it any surprise the useful idiots promoting an agenda to disarm their countrymen don’t know what they’re talking about? While those using them know exactly what they’re talking about and are counting on lies being swallowed whole and spread?

So, what is it the “gun controllers” say they want?

The usual. Semiauto and magazine bans. Waiting periods. No private sales. No DIY guns. Due process-free “red flag” edicts. Denying rights to young adults. Lock up your safety requirements. Purchase limits. Prior restraint tests to exercise a right. No bearing arms unless approved by state enforcers.

Don’t worry if that list looks incomplete. It never will be completed. When the grabbers pass more infringements and those don’t work, they’ll add to it and demand more. None of them will ever go on record defining what they consider to be “enough.” That’s because the calculating minds behind the useful idiots want it all.

That’s why they’re called “totalitarians.”

Newsom and the “experts” admit that no law will solve it all, and they have no shortage of excuses to nonetheless press on. And when talking about “background checks,” their admissions get downright ironic to the point of surreal:

“In addition, at-risk purchasers could be answering questions on the background check untruthfully, especially questions regarding substance abuse and mental health problems, Lori Post, director of the Buehler Center for Health Policy and Economics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told ABC News.”

One wonders if Lori and her fellow insulated ivory tower dwellers have ever heard the name “Hunter Biden.”

Of course, they have, but none of that matters as far as those always pushing for “more” are concerned. The issue for them now is for the feds to impose California-style restrictions on the rest of the Republic.

“We’re supposed to be leading the world, not just responding to these mass crises and expressing damn prayers and condolences over and over and over again,” Newsom groused for the cameras.

“Damn prayers.” Interesting choice of words. But they also show how the narrative promoted by confirmed prohibitionists like Newsom is the same one being offered by those posing as “moderate” brokers of “reasonable compromise,” what I call “kinder, gentler citizen disarmament.” Consider these words from a recent email alert by 97percent:

“While we grieve with the victims and their families, 97Percent doesn’t want to engage in the thoughts and prayers chorus.”

At least they didn’t say “damn.” Still, it’s fair to ask why some gun influencers, by joining with the group, are in effect, legitimizing them with their followers.

It’s also fair to ask how California, not that long ago reliably Republican (for what that was worth), has so quickly become irreversibly Democrat.

And when are the national and state groups that gun owners rely on for political leadership going to acknowledge what is making that outcome inevitable for the rest of the country?

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.