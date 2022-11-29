Schumer ‘Amnesty’ Exposes Self-Defeating Blindness of ‘Single Issue’ Gun Owners

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “The election is over,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared on Nov. 16 from the steps of the Capitol. “Americans sent a clear message. They rejected the deeply anti-immigrant message of the MAGA Republicans.”

“Now more than ever we’re short of workers. We have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to,” he elaborated. “The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants — the DREAMers and all of them — because our ultimate goal is to help the DREAMers — but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million, or however many undocumented, there are here.”

As for Schumer’s contention that the native population is not reproducing, his is the party that has “championed” the 63 million abortions since the passage of Roe v. Wade. And as for his contention that immigrants are needed to fill jobs Americans can’t or won’t do, his is the party that employs wealth redistribution to manipulate non-working voter “loyalty.” It’s also, if you think about it, an indictment of the Democrat public teacher unions, that so many emerge from high school barely able to read or do math at the grade school level. And it’s not like the 30M illegals can fill the high-tech jobs of the future. Yet poorer countries that have nowhere near the per capita education spending capability the U.S. does are somehow able to supply a steady input of H-1B recruits and no one asks “Why?”

Three more things stand out: Americans voted to replace the Democrat House majority with Republicans, so to say a clear message was sent is a lie. And Schumer’s “however many undocumented” qualifier shows he is talking about more than just children of illegals, he’s talking about all of them. It also shows the “11 million number” has been another convenient and still used lie.

Back in 2016, “Yale researchers estimated that 22.1 million illegal immigrants resided in the U.S.,” the national nonprofit membership group Negative Population Growth reported. That was six years ago.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson provided an update last year that put things in perspective:

How many people live here illegally? Here’s what they found: “After running 1,000,000 simulations of the model, the researchers’ 95% probability range is 16 million to 29 million, with 22.1 million as the mean.” In other words, the estimates that we’ve been relying on for decades could possibly — in fact, may likely — be off by more than 18 million people. There could easily be 30 million (or more) illegal immigrants living in this country. That’s more people than live in the entire state of Texas.

And in August, a Federation for American Immigration Reform analysis concluded “4.9 Million Illegal Aliens Have Crossed our Borders Since President Biden Took Office.”

So once again we find Chuck Schumer and the Democrats lying.

But what’s that have to do with guns, aside from the obvious fact that they’re against our owning them? And no, there are no “pro-gun” Democrats or at least “pro-RKBA” ones. But don’t take my word for it. Take the 213 House Democrats who want to confiscate your semiautos (the handful who didn’t sign on still support those who did).

Start with the fact that Schumer’s stated goal, “get a path to citizenship for … however many undocumented there are here” will create an overwhelming number of new Democrats. Anyone who disputes that is deliberately ignoring all observable demographic realities. Even the terminology he employs is a calculated deception. It’s not a “path.” With the numbers involved, we’re really talking about a superhighway. And guess who pays the tolls?

That means “amnesty” and expedited voter registration for the tens of millions of foreign nationals in this country illegally (and legally, with current culturally suicidal immigration policies) overwhelmingly favor Democrats and anti-gunners. That’s why they’re pushing for it. And if unchecked, it will result in supermajorities in state and federal legislatures that will then be able to pass whatever anti-gun edicts they want while confirming judges who will uphold those edicts (and reverse gains made to date).

That’s why, back in the Obama administration, Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson proclaimed illegal aliens had “earned the right to be citizens.” It’s why Hillary Clinton pushed the pathway. It’s why Joe Biden has been doing the same.

Yet in spite of this, national and state gun groups are virtually all silent on “immigration”/ invasion. Some flat-out advise ignoring anything outside the “single focus.” And the big one, the NRA, assigns “A” grades to politicians who may vote “right” on guns today, but whose “cheap labor” votes will end up undermining it all in the not-too-distant future.

Here’s a case in point: North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has been rated A+ by NRA. At the same time, Tillis was pushing for “amnesty,” which not only directly undermines every one of his “good” votes but plays right into the hands of Schumer and the gun-grabbing Democrats. Whatever short-term gains his cheap labor backers think this will gain them will ultimately spell the death of the Republican Party as a force to be contended with.

As Politico reports, “immigrant advocacy groups … are also starting talks with Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Mike Lee of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. We know the retiring Toomey has been no friend, but as the embedded links show, the other three have all been endorsed by NRA with absolutely no pressure or incentive to hold the line on enabling gun voter replacement. Again, the “good” votes they’re being praised for will no longer matter in a few years if they help Schumer open the floodgates.

And whatever passes the “gun rights” groups think they’ll get from Democrats and the media for ignoring immigration with a lame “single issue” excuse instead of alerting their memberships will be even more short-lived. They’re already portrayed as extremists, haters, and worse. Do they think they’ll be spared further accusations if they stay silent?

And revealingly, they’re trivialized and dismissed as “minorities,” which, if you think about it, makes perverse sense for Democrats to do.

