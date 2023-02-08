Illinois Governor is the Gun Salesman of the Year

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On Tuesday, January 10, Democrat Governor JB Pritzker signed into law the “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” which included the banning of semi-automatic rifles and commonly used, normal capacity magazines. Democrats in Illinois capitalized on the Fourth of July parade, where seven people were killed in the suburb of Highland Park, to justify the unconstitutional law.

Pritzker said, “no Illinoisan, no matter their ZIP Code, should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be next in an ever-growing list of victims of mass shootings.”

Apparently, Pritzker pays no regard to the victims of violence he creates when he bans what may be their only means of protection. Making violence easier for criminals by making good people unarmed and helpless seems to be the common practice of many Democrat Governors across the country. The house voted 68 – 41, and the Senate voted 34 – 20 to approve the ban.

Just as eager as Pritzker was to sign the bill into law, 2nd Amendment supporters, gun owners, and gun shop owners were to wipe the smirk off Pritzker’s face with a big fat lawsuit led by Thomas Devore. Devore previously ran on the Republican ticket for Attorney General.

Effingham County Joshua Morrison issued a restraining order against Pritzker’s law on January 24 in an emergency hearing. Describing the plaintiff’s condition as a result of the law to be “immediately and irreparably harmed each day in which their fundamental right to bear arms is being denied.”

Although the restraining order is good news, there is much better news that Pritzker and his gun-grabbing crew were sure not to expect. As what seems to be a direct correlation to the law, rifle sales increased by 10 times from what they were over the past year, and handgun sales doubled, according to the Chicago Sun Times. If that wasn’t enough of a kick in the pants to the Illinois gun grabbers, Sheriffs across the state have publicly stated that they refuse to enforce the law. In a fit of rage and typical of a child not getting Their way, Pritzker threatened to fire them for aligning with the Court and Constitution.

The good news is, Real Americans win again, and the 2nd Amendment prevails. At least for now gun owners in Illinois will not be rendered unarmed and helpless by Democrat officials who seek to keep them defenseless.

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate, Host of The Loaded Mic and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” book series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on Newsmax, the Sean Hannity Show, Real America’s Voice, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.