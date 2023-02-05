Jim puts the Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor through its paces.
U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- One thing many shooters – including myself – take for granted is how much weight a suppressor adds to the end of a gun, but the new Radical Firearms Sinter changes all that.
Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor
What is the Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor, you might ask? It’s a monolithic titanium sound suppressor constructed VIA additive manufacturing – AKA 3D printing. While most products that are 3D-printed are done so for the sake of expediency or rapid prototyping, Radical Firearms chose this method of construction to allow for a much more detailed design without the constraints of making the Sinter user-serviceable.
And while that might turn some off to the design, it keeps the Sinter incredibly light – a mere 16 ounces. Despite being this light, the Sinter is still full-auto-rated and can handle calibers up to 300 Win Mag! Making it just as versatile and robust as an all-steel suppressor of the same size.
Features and What’s Included
The Radical Firearms Sinter is no slouch when it comes to accessories and features. And for anyone who ever bought a high-end product and found that it was missing some key accessories, they can understand how great this is.
For instance, the Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor features a quick detach (QD) mounting system that utilizes a proprietary muzzle device to mount on a given firearm. Unlike many suppressors, the folks at Radical Firearms don’t make you choose which thread pitch a shooter would like with their can, but instead include the two most common ones: 1/2×28 and 5/8×24. This means that shooters can mount their new Sinter on the vast majority of 5.56/.223 and .308 caliber firearms on the market today. And given that with many suppressor manufacturers these muzzle devices are often $100+ each, this is a Godsend.
Testing The Sinter
Truth be told, I lack the proper equipment to objectively test the decibel reduction capabilities of the Sinter. But what few reviewers are open to telling readers, is that most of us lack this equipment. Since it costs more than a loaded 6-series BMW! That said, even the untrained ear can hear massive differences in performance, and the Sinter seems completely on par with my personally-owned Saker 762 ASR suppressor from SilencerCo. This is especially impressive since the Saker measures 10 inches and weighs in at 20.7oz vs the Sinter’s 16oz and eight-inch overall length.
So how did I actually test the Sinter? By mounting it on a handful of firearms and having my lovely assistant (my wife) fire downrange while I stood parallel, but 45 degrees and 25 yards forward of the muzzle. And the differences between basically all my personally-owned full-auto-rated steel 30 caliber cans, the Sinter was negligible.
But that wasn’t the only way the Sinter was tested. I also made sure to run it on some of my more punishing (at least in terms of wear/tear on suppressors) firearms to make sure the Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor lived up to the manufacturer’s claims.
The first real punishing firearm I tested the Sinter on, was my IWI Galil ACE .308 pistol. Based on the Galil ARM – itself an AK derivative – the ACE does not play well with suppressors. This is doubly, and triply so when the gun’s violent long-stroke piston action is paired with a battle rifle cartridge and the ACE pistol’s 11.5in barrel. But as anyone who has ever shot the 308 ACE pistol can attest, it is positively punishing in terms of muzzle blast. So any product that can reduce this blast immediately piques my interest.
So how did the Sinter fair? Well, it certainly reduced the blast report and the signature of the .308 Win round, but not to the point that I would recommend firing it without hearing protection. But this isn’t unique to the Sinter. To my knowledge, no commercially available suppressor can make a full-powered rifle cartridge ‘pleasant’ when fired from a short barrel. That said, it did a great job of reducing the flash and concussion to the point that I could handle firing multiple magazines through the gun at a time. (Normally, one 20-round magazine, and my head starts throbbing!) At the very least, we’re now totally sure that the Sinter can absolutely handle the impressive muzzle blast of a short-barreled .308!
Another claim by Radical Firearms is that the Sinter is full-auto rated. So I called up my good friend with an impressive collection of transferrable machine guns, and we paired his registered M4 lower with my 7.5in PSA pistol upper and a BCM auto bolt carrier group. This combination is one that cycles very quickly and produces a decent amount of gas blowback in the shooter’s face. Not to mention the high-velocity 5.56mm round tends to produce a fireball about the size of a basketball when shot from such a short barrel. So naturally, we combined these two terrors into one punishing test platform.
And again, the Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor prevailed. The titanium body’s lightweight construction felt perfect on this setup. Not only did the Sinter substantially reduce the muzzle blast of the setup, but it also reduced the volume of the round being fired to that of a standard velocity .22lr round fired from a 16-inch barrel. For me, this is close enough to be hearing-safe for use outdoors, but I suspect it would be a touch loud when in the confines of a house.
Finally, the third platform I tested the Sinter on was my LaRue Tactical Ultimate Upper Kit franken-AR build chambered in .300blk. This right here is ‘the setup’ if you want to experience Hollywood-esque levels of quiet from a rifle-caliber firearm. (At least when paired with subsonic ammo.)
The Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor Verdict?
So you say the Sinter didn’t impress?
On the contrary, I was pleasantly surprised by the can’s ability to match the performance of my other suppressors without the extra weight or length. In fact, it’s a testament to the design and its engineer’s ingenuity. So much so, that if I weren’t already invested in my all-steel cans, I would buy one today. But even with the amount of money I have tied up in my current suppressors, I’ll still be more than likely to add a Sinter to my arsenal in the very near future.
About Jim Grant
Jim is one of the elite editors for AmmoLand.com, who in addition to his mastery of prose, can wield a camera with expert finesse. He loves anything and everything guns but holds firearms from the Cold War in a special place in his heart.
When he’s not reviewing guns or shooting for fun and competition, Jim can be found hiking and hunting with his wife Kimberly, and their dog Peanut in the South Carolina low country.
To me, a suppressor that is “full aito rated” by the manufacturer only means that it has been manufactured and tested to the most rigorous standards possible. While I may never use any of my 10 various dedicated suppressors (Gemtech, YHM, Sig Sauer, Surefire) on a true full-auto firearm (NOT including FRT-15, Fostech, or Franklin Armory trigger equipped firearms), I haven’t previously and won’t purchase in the future a suppressor without the “full-auto” rating. It just provides me with the piece of mind that the can that I’m using meets or exceeds the industry standard for manufacturing and reliability…
OK, Back to the article. Thanks Jim Grant. That was a really GOOD article on the Sinter Suppressor. I might just go and check that bad boy out.
Thanks Again for the time and information. Most appreciated.
Another boring product review by the “elite” editor Jim Grant. Earliest comments are 9 months old & the majority are one year or more, which means Jimbo is having to “pick & pull” old comments for his reviews. Kinda lonely at the bottom, huh Jimbo?
Why does anybody need a full auto rated suppressor that is mainly used for hunting (where permitted) or target shooting? Do you know how few people own a machine gun that this suppressor would fit?
Dealer price (only in Georgia, btw) $850 and they charge $205 for a $200 Tax Stamp.
“Why does anybody need . . .”
Why do you ask?
Because 99.999% of us can’t afford a full auto firearm. So a suppressor that can handle that is not needed.
I have two Form 1 suppressors and barely fire more than one magazine through them and not rapid fire.
Now if the Military is buying them, OK. But the rest of us don’t it.
Your view of what people “need” is irrelevant, as is your personal situation. If people want something and a manufacturer looks at that demand and decides to provide a product to address that demand, good for the buyer and good for the manufacturer. To all the people who have suppressed auto firearms: have a great time – and thank you! I’m thanking that group of people because they are the same ones that pay the majority of the taxes. Wait, so it’s ok for the military to have those items, but not non-government employees – and the reason is you… Read more »
Are you following Ryben Flynn’s logic? Maybe I’m missing something but it sounds like he is saying that because he can’t afford an automatic rifle and the ammo to feed it, then manufacturers shouldn’t make suppressors for automatic rifles for other people because he wants those people to be in the same boat as him and the other people he thinks are like him.
What a miserable, envious way to live a life.
I wonder if he feels that way about other luxury products.
Saying it is full auto rated is just a testament to its durability and longevity. The vast majority of people will never use the suppressor on a automatic firearm but that is really not relevant. It’s just a selling point that the company can use to let people know their suppressors are a step above the average. I don’t understand his aversion to companies who build them that way. Either buy it or don’t. There are plenty of companies making suppressors that are of lesser quality.
I know.
He doesn’t think it should be manufactured because he can’t afford it.
The endless bitching about price is entertaining but to be so envious of others that he declared nobody needs it and it shouldn’t be produced, is a whole new level of nuts. He was magnanimous, though by saying it was ok if the suppressor was made as long as it was the military that was buying it. What?
I’m surprised he owns a gun at all. Sounds more like a Red Flagger to me or an It’s OK for me to own one but you shouldn’t. AND for what reason should I not own one??? WELL???
Speak for yourself, Ryben. “Need” has fuck-all to do with rights.
I think I read somewhere that there has been something in the ballpark of 3 million RT triggers sold so theres a significant population shooting “fast”.
And where in the name of hell did you get that figure from? Damn if that figure is true we really are in deep dodo. lol
I own 14 Guitars. All but two are electric and not one is under $500 and I am about as average as you can get. I won’t tell you how many firearms I own but I own a few shotguns rifles and pistols. LMAO Just depends on where you want to put your money pal .Oh and, do I need 14 guitars. Nope but I likem. : ) Like my guns too!!!
I can answer your question ryben. The reason some people might feel the need for something that you don’t want is largely because your 99.999% ‘estimate’, is off by several orders of magnitude. For it to be correct would require that 99.999% of the population of the US(apx. 330M at the moment) not to have a fully automatic firearm. 330 million times .99999(your 5 nines) equals 329,996,700 people that you claim cannot have a full auto. Subtracting that number from the 330 million figure will show that your claim is that only 3.300 people have legal full autos in the… Read more »
Why do you need a car when you can ride a bike? Last I knew there was over 600,000 registered machine guns. Of course some larger than 300WM will not work with this can , but there are also people who can fire semi auto faster than some full auto MG runs and some of the latest trigger designs allow pretty fast RPMS on semi auto for everyone.
Why does anyone need an AR15?
Why does anyone need a magazine that holds more than 10 rounds?
I saw a T-Shirt that said “Why does anyone need a whiny little bitch? Yet here you are!”
Might have to buy me that shirt!
In the mean time, get a copy of “The Bill of Needs”, read it carefully. See if you can answer your own question. Then get back to us.