Jim puts the Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor through its paces.

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- One thing many shooters – including myself – take for granted is how much weight a suppressor adds to the end of a gun, but the new Radical Firearms Sinter changes all that.

Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor

What is the Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor, you might ask? It’s a monolithic titanium sound suppressor constructed VIA additive manufacturing – AKA 3D printing. While most products that are 3D-printed are done so for the sake of expediency or rapid prototyping, Radical Firearms chose this method of construction to allow for a much more detailed design without the constraints of making the Sinter user-serviceable.

And while that might turn some off to the design, it keeps the Sinter incredibly light – a mere 16 ounces. Despite being this light, the Sinter is still full-auto-rated and can handle calibers up to 300 Win Mag! Making it just as versatile and robust as an all-steel suppressor of the same size.

Features and What’s Included

The Radical Firearms Sinter is no slouch when it comes to accessories and features. And for anyone who ever bought a high-end product and found that it was missing some key accessories, they can understand how great this is.

For instance, the Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor features a quick detach (QD) mounting system that utilizes a proprietary muzzle device to mount on a given firearm. Unlike many suppressors, the folks at Radical Firearms don’t make you choose which thread pitch a shooter would like with their can, but instead include the two most common ones: 1/2×28 and 5/8×24. This means that shooters can mount their new Sinter on the vast majority of 5.56/.223 and .308 caliber firearms on the market today. And given that with many suppressor manufacturers these muzzle devices are often $100+ each, this is a Godsend.

Testing The Sinter

Truth be told, I lack the proper equipment to objectively test the decibel reduction capabilities of the Sinter. But what few reviewers are open to telling readers, is that most of us lack this equipment. Since it costs more than a loaded 6-series BMW! That said, even the untrained ear can hear massive differences in performance, and the Sinter seems completely on par with my personally-owned Saker 762 ASR suppressor from SilencerCo. This is especially impressive since the Saker measures 10 inches and weighs in at 20.7oz vs the Sinter’s 16oz and eight-inch overall length.

So how did I actually test the Sinter? By mounting it on a handful of firearms and having my lovely assistant (my wife) fire downrange while I stood parallel, but 45 degrees and 25 yards forward of the muzzle. And the differences between basically all my personally-owned full-auto-rated steel 30 caliber cans, the Sinter was negligible.

But that wasn’t the only way the Sinter was tested. I also made sure to run it on some of my more punishing (at least in terms of wear/tear on suppressors) firearms to make sure the Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor lived up to the manufacturer’s claims.

The first real punishing firearm I tested the Sinter on, was my IWI Galil ACE .308 pistol. Based on the Galil ARM – itself an AK derivative – the ACE does not play well with suppressors. This is doubly, and triply so when the gun’s violent long-stroke piston action is paired with a battle rifle cartridge and the ACE pistol’s 11.5in barrel. But as anyone who has ever shot the 308 ACE pistol can attest, it is positively punishing in terms of muzzle blast. So any product that can reduce this blast immediately piques my interest.

So how did the Sinter fair? Well, it certainly reduced the blast report and the signature of the .308 Win round, but not to the point that I would recommend firing it without hearing protection. But this isn’t unique to the Sinter. To my knowledge, no commercially available suppressor can make a full-powered rifle cartridge ‘pleasant’ when fired from a short barrel. That said, it did a great job of reducing the flash and concussion to the point that I could handle firing multiple magazines through the gun at a time. (Normally, one 20-round magazine, and my head starts throbbing!) At the very least, we’re now totally sure that the Sinter can absolutely handle the impressive muzzle blast of a short-barreled .308!

Another claim by Radical Firearms is that the Sinter is full-auto rated. So I called up my good friend with an impressive collection of transferrable machine guns, and we paired his registered M4 lower with my 7.5in PSA pistol upper and a BCM auto bolt carrier group. This combination is one that cycles very quickly and produces a decent amount of gas blowback in the shooter’s face. Not to mention the high-velocity 5.56mm round tends to produce a fireball about the size of a basketball when shot from such a short barrel. So naturally, we combined these two terrors into one punishing test platform.

And again, the Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor prevailed. The titanium body’s lightweight construction felt perfect on this setup. Not only did the Sinter substantially reduce the muzzle blast of the setup, but it also reduced the volume of the round being fired to that of a standard velocity .22lr round fired from a 16-inch barrel. For me, this is close enough to be hearing-safe for use outdoors, but I suspect it would be a touch loud when in the confines of a house.

Finally, the third platform I tested the Sinter on was my LaRue Tactical Ultimate Upper Kit franken-AR build chambered in .300blk. This right here is ‘the setup’ if you want to experience Hollywood-esque levels of quiet from a rifle-caliber firearm. (At least when paired with subsonic ammo.)

The Radical Firearms Sinter Suppressor Verdict?

So you say the Sinter didn’t impress?

On the contrary, I was pleasantly surprised by the can’s ability to match the performance of my other suppressors without the extra weight or length. In fact, it’s a testament to the design and its engineer’s ingenuity. So much so, that if I weren’t already invested in my all-steel cans, I would buy one today. But even with the amount of money I have tied up in my current suppressors, I’ll still be more than likely to add a Sinter to my arsenal in the very near future.

About Jim Grant

Jim is one of the elite editors for AmmoLand.com, who in addition to his mastery of prose, can wield a camera with expert finesse. He loves anything and everything guns but holds firearms from the Cold War in a special place in his heart.

When he’s not reviewing guns or shooting for fun and competition, Jim can be found hiking and hunting with his wife Kimberly, and their dog Peanut in the South Carolina low country.