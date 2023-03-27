Tactical Deals: 5.11 Plummet Hoody Jacket Ast Colors $37.49 58% OFF FREE S&H Options

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
It’s time to upgrade your hoodie. Tougher than a typical hooded sweatshirt, our lo-vis Plummet Jacket is constructed from a rugged cotton-polyester blend, infused with elastane for freedom of movement. To protect against the elements and guard against chafing under a heavy load, we fortified the shoulders, upper back, chest and hood with DWR-coated overlays. A one-way zipper on the front ensures quick on and off, while the internal chin guard prevents those annoying zipper bites.
- Body: 71% cotton/ 27% polyester 2% elastane double face dobby, 10.4-oz.
- Overlays: 87% polyester/ 13% elastane plain weave, 4.7-oz., DWR
- Hooded sweatshirt styling
- Overlays at upper front chest, hood & upper back body/shoulders
- One-way center front zipper
- Inner chin guard
- Hood with drawcord adjustment
- Self-fabric sleeve cuffs and waistband
- Hand welt zipper pockets
- 5.11 [+] woven label at front left-hand pocket
- [+] embroidery at back yoke
- Regular fit
- Imported
Secure your keys, phone and other essentials inside the two zippered pockets on the front. Cinch down the hood and hit the trail or the street.
