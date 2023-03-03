Blackhawk’s Ehea Schuerch Wins Women’s Elite Division

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – March 2, 2023 – Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, congratulates tactical athlete Ehea Schuerch for her first-place finish in the Women’s Elite division of The Tactical Games 2023 Mississippi Regional event, which took place February 18-19 in Meridian, Mississippi.

The win is Schuerch’s first as a member of Team Blackhawk, and throughout the competition, she ran her Blackhawk T-Series holster and Foundation Series plate carrier.

“I’m ecstatic to start this season with a win,” said Schuerch. “The location in Meridian was awesome, and I’m glad that I made the trek all the way from eastern Washington. I prepped for the match with my trusted T-Series holster and the Blackhawk Foundation Series. The simplistic and minimalist design of the Foundation Series plater carrier is perfect for what I do in the Tactical Games. It’s important that the carrier be as light as possible, which makes me faster, and there’s no extra material for it to snag on an obstacle while competing.”

A Spokane, Washington native, Schuerch began competing at The Tactical Games in 2022, where she quickly became one of the games’ fiercest competitors. Last year at the National Championship in Florence, Texas, Schuerch placed second amongst a group of 15 elite female competitors.

Outside of competition, Schuerch has served as a corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail for seven years, where she is also the only female to join the jail’s Correctional Response Team (CRT). In addition, she has served as a defensive tactics instructor for nearly six years and recently became EMT certified.

Schuerch’s next competition will be at the Texas Shooting Academy in Florence, Texas, on March 18-19th.

About Blackhawk

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground, he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.