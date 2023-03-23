Gun Deals: Ruger LCP II .380ACP Pistol Black 6+1 Round just…$259.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Warehouse has a sale on the Ruger LCP II .380ACP Pistol in Black with 6+1 round capacity for just $259.99.
The Ruger LCP 2 is a versatile, lightweight & compact pistol. Designed to easily fit a variety of holsters, the .380 LCP 2 is ideal for concealed carrying.
Ruger has improved sights for superior visibility and added a smooth pulling trigger. The LCP 2 body has been re-designed for more comfortable operation, for both male and female shooters.
Ruger LCP II .380acp Pistol, Black – 3750
- Caliber: .380 Auto
- Capacity: 6 Rounds
- Barrel Length: 2.75”
- Overall Length: 5.17”
- Height: 3.71”
- Weight: 10.6 oz.
- Slide Width: 0.75”
- Twist: 1:16 RH
- Sights: Integral
- Slide/Barrel Material: Alloy Steel
- Slide/Barrel Finish: Blued
Not only does the Ruger LCP 2 ship with the handgun and 6-round magazine, but it includes a pocket holster. See what makes the Ruger LCP 2 iconic, order yours today!
Gun Deals: Ruger LCP II .380ACP Pistol Black 6 Round Pistol just…$259.99
Accuracy limit is not the gun with any of my modern firearms. Only my mosin is less accurate than I am.
I have one, love it. I did get mine for $300 and it is the silver model. I put an Armalaser green dot laser on it. I always have it in pocket. You can undo the stitching in the holster and it fits with the laser. I have an Armalaser on most of my pistols. You don’t have to turn it off, there is contacts under the trigger guard that will make the connection when you put your hand on to shoot. I get them straight from the company, they give Vets a 20% off.