Gun Deals: Ruger LCP II .380ACP Pistol Black 6+1 Round just…$259.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Warehouse has a sale on the Ruger LCP II .380ACP Pistol in Black with 6+1 round capacity for just $259.99.

The Ruger LCP 2 is a versatile, lightweight & compact pistol. Designed to easily fit a variety of holsters, the .380 LCP 2 is ideal for concealed carrying.

Ruger has improved sights for superior visibility and added a smooth pulling trigger. The LCP 2 body has been re-designed for more comfortable operation, for both male and female shooters.

Ruger LCP II .380acp Pistol, Black – 3750

Caliber: .380 Auto

Capacity: 6 Rounds

Barrel Length: 2.75”

Overall Length: 5.17”

Height: 3.71”

Weight: 10.6 oz.

Slide Width: 0.75”

Twist: 1:16 RH

Sights: Integral

Slide/Barrel Material: Alloy Steel

Slide/Barrel Finish: Blued

Not only does the Ruger LCP 2 ship with the handgun and 6-round magazine, but it includes a pocket holster. See what makes the Ruger LCP 2 iconic, order yours today!