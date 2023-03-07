Shoot Long Range with Swaggers SFR10 Bipod

Grand Island, NE. March 7, 2023 – Long-range shooters now have the stability and flexibility they have been searching for, and it presents itself in one small tactical bipod. The Swagger Bipods SFR10 was designed for long-range hunting, competition shooting, and long-range shooting. The SFR10’s adjustable flex tension technology allows shooters to fine-tune the flexibility to their situational needs.

The SFR10 model features Modular Leg Technology that allows each leg’s active tension to create a desired range of motion. When shooting at the range or during a competitive situation, flexibility allows transitioning from target to target while shooting from a bench or prone position. Bench shooters did not favor the traditional stiff bipod that had to be picked up and moved between each target. The flexibility of the SF10 allows for a smoother transition while keeping a solid rest to make the shot. If shooting longer range, the SFR10 (Flex to Rigid – Quick Detach) allows shooters to go from a flexible bipod to a solid rest with a push of a button.

One main feature that sets the SFR10 apart from the competition is the ability to quickly acquire a target and load while still tracking that target in any terrain. Predator hunters, prairie dog hunters, and many others have raved over the effectiveness of the SFR10s while in the field because of their mobility and the ability to remove the bipod quickly when needed.

Whether a hunter, a competitive shooter, or someone who simply likes shooting, the one feature that all shooters can agree sets the SFR10 apart from anything that Swagger has ever developed before is the ability to stay flexible yet be quickly set to a locked down in a rigid position.

SFR10 – Field to Range adjusts from 6” to 10.5.”

Weight: 15.2 oz

15.2 oz Quick Detach lever allows the shooter to remove the SFR from the weapon when needed quickly.

Mounts Direct To Pic Rail

Retails: $249.99

