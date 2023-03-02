SIG SAUER is Named the “Most Innovative Brand of the Year” at Gundie Awards

SIG SAUER is pleased to announce the honor of receiving the 2023 Gundie Award for “Most Innovative Brand of the Year.” The Gundies are an annual community-voted award to recognize top content creators and companies in the firearms industry. SIG SAUER is also proud to announce that Team SIG Pro Shooter Lena Miculek has been individually awarded the title of “Best Shooter.”

“On behalf of our more than 3,000 employees in New Hampshire, Arkansas, Oregon, and all over the world, we’d like to thank all of the Gundie Award voters for recognizing SIG SAUER as the Most Innovative Brand of the Year,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “Innovation is our passion, whether it be in firearms, electro-optics, ammo, suppressors, air guns or even training at the SIG SAUER Academy, and our new programs to get more people out and engaged in shooting, this is what we live for every day. This award is very meaningful because it is truly an end user vote, unlike many awards which are driven by advertising dollars or other contrived results, Taylor continued, so for all the voters that recognized SIG for the innovation award, we’d sincerely like to say thank you.”

In 2023, the Gundie Awards had over 150,000 active voters with more than 12 million votes cast throughout the month of January.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across twelve locations in three states. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.