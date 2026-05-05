SIG Sauer P365 9mm Manual Safety Pistol — $429.99

Limited Time Deal
The SIG Sauer P365 Manual Safety 9mm is one of the pistols that forced the rest of the concealed-carry market to catch up, giving shooters a slim micro-compact frame with real 10+1 capacity, night sights, and SIG’s proven striker-fired design. PSA has it marked down to $429.99, making this a strong buy for anyone looking for a serious everyday-carry pistol.
Top Features
- Manual Safety Model: Ideal for carriers who want the added control of a thumb safety on an EDC pistol.
- 10+1 Capacity In A Micro-Compact: Real defensive capacity in a pistol built to disappear under a cover garment.
- XRAY3 Day/Night Sights Included: No immediate sight upgrade needed for a serious carry setup.
- Two 10-Round Magazines: Includes one flush-fit mag for concealment and one extended mag for better grip.
- +P Rated 9mm Chambering: Built to handle modern defensive loads.
- Slim, Lightweight Carry Profile: 1-inch wide, 17.8 oz, and only 5.8 inches long for easy daily carry.
- Black Nitron Stainless Slide: Durable, clean-looking finish on a proven SIG carry pistol.
Why Shooters Love It
The P365 gives concealed carriers a slim, lightweight handgun without dropping down to pocket-gun performance. You get a 1-inch-wide frame, SIG’s crisp striker-fired trigger, night sights, and two included 10-round magazines in a package built for daily carry.
For buyers who prefer a thumb safety on a carry pistol, this model checks that box without giving up the size, capacity, and shootability that made the P365 so popular.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$599.99
- Current PSA Price: $429.99
- You Save: $170.00
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