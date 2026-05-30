Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm Rifle – $499.99

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited Time Deal

 

Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm Rifle – $499.99If you’ve been looking for a handy 9mm carbine that’s easy to store, simple to run, and built around a proven system, Palmetto State Armory has a deal worth a hard look. Right now, the Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm Semi-Auto Rifle is down to $499.99. That is a solid 28% off the regular price of $699.99.

With its compact folding design, optics-ready setup, threaded barrel, and included magazines, this is the kind of PCC deal that checks a lot of boxes for shooters who want versatility without spending a fortune.

Top Features

  • Compact folding design for easier storage and transport
  • Optics-ready setup that does not interfere with top-mounted optics when folded
  • Includes three magazines: one 17-round and two 23-round mags
  • M&P magazine compatibility with full-size and compact double-stack pistol mags
  • Threaded 1/2×28 muzzle plus M-LOK handguard and top Picatinny rail for accessories

Why Shooters Love It

The Smith & Wesson M&P FPC hits a sweet spot for shooters who want a lightweight, optics-ready 9mm carbine that stores small without giving up practical usability. At just 5.03 pounds with a 16.25-inch barrel, a folding design, and compatibility with M&P mags, it offers a lot of value for range use, truck-gun duty, or home-defense roles where legal.

It also comes ready to run with useful extras already in the box, including three magazines and a carrying bag, which makes this deal even harder to ignore at the current PSA price.

Smith &Wesson M&P FPC 10mm Auto | Gun Review

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $699.99
  • Daily Deal Price: $499.99
    • You Save: $200.00

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

M&P Fpc 9mm Luger Semi-Auto Rifle - M&P Fpc 9mm Luger 16.25'''' Bbl (1)17rd & (2)23rd Mags Black Brownells.com $ 579.99
Smith & Wesson M&P9 / M&P FPC 9mm 23-Round Magazine with Adapter GunMag Warehouse $ 45.99
Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm Semi-Auto Rifle 16.25", Black - 12575 Palmetto State Armory $ 699.99 $ 499.99
Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm 23 Round Magazine The Mag Shack $ 50.99 $ 46.99
Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.
5/5 (1 Review)
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