Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm Rifle – $499.99

Limited Time Deal
If you’ve been looking for a handy 9mm carbine that’s easy to store, simple to run, and built around a proven system, Palmetto State Armory has a deal worth a hard look. Right now, the Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm Semi-Auto Rifle is down to $499.99. That is a solid 28% off the regular price of $699.99.
With its compact folding design, optics-ready setup, threaded barrel, and included magazines, this is the kind of PCC deal that checks a lot of boxes for shooters who want versatility without spending a fortune.
Top Features
- Compact folding design for easier storage and transport
- Optics-ready setup that does not interfere with top-mounted optics when folded
- Includes three magazines: one 17-round and two 23-round mags
- M&P magazine compatibility with full-size and compact double-stack pistol mags
- Threaded 1/2×28 muzzle plus M-LOK handguard and top Picatinny rail for accessories
Why Shooters Love It
The Smith & Wesson M&P FPC hits a sweet spot for shooters who want a lightweight, optics-ready 9mm carbine that stores small without giving up practical usability. At just 5.03 pounds with a 16.25-inch barrel, a folding design, and compatibility with M&P mags, it offers a lot of value for range use, truck-gun duty, or home-defense roles where legal.
It also comes ready to run with useful extras already in the box, including three magazines and a carrying bag, which makes this deal even harder to ignore at the current PSA price.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$699.99
- Daily Deal Price: $499.99
- You Save: $200.00
Live Inventory Price Checker
|M&P Fpc 9mm Luger Semi-Auto Rifle - M&P Fpc 9mm Luger 16.25'''' Bbl (1)17rd & (2)23rd Mags Black
|Brownells.com
|$ 579.99
|
|Smith & Wesson M&P9 / M&P FPC 9mm 23-Round Magazine with Adapter
|GunMag Warehouse
|$ 45.99
|
|Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm Semi-Auto Rifle 16.25", Black - 12575
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 699.99 $ 499.99
|
|Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm 23 Round Magazine
|The Mag Shack
|$ 50.99 $ 46.99
|