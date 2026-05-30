Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm Rifle – $499.99

Limited Time Deal

If you’ve been looking for a handy 9mm carbine that’s easy to store, simple to run, and built around a proven system, Palmetto State Armory has a deal worth a hard look. Right now, the Smith & Wesson M&P FPC 9mm Semi-Auto Rifle is down to $499.99. That is a solid 28% off the regular price of $699.99.

With its compact folding design, optics-ready setup, threaded barrel, and included magazines, this is the kind of PCC deal that checks a lot of boxes for shooters who want versatility without spending a fortune.

Top Features

Compact folding design for easier storage and transport

Optics-ready setup that does not interfere with top-mounted optics when folded

Includes three magazines: one 17-round and two 23-round mags

M&P magazine compatibility with full-size and compact double-stack pistol mags

Threaded 1/2×28 muzzle plus M-LOK handguard and top Picatinny rail for accessories

Why Shooters Love It

The Smith & Wesson M&P FPC hits a sweet spot for shooters who want a lightweight, optics-ready 9mm carbine that stores small without giving up practical usability. At just 5.03 pounds with a 16.25-inch barrel, a folding design, and compatibility with M&P mags, it offers a lot of value for range use, truck-gun duty, or home-defense roles where legal.

It also comes ready to run with useful extras already in the box, including three magazines and a carrying bag, which makes this deal even harder to ignore at the current PSA price.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $699.99

Daily Deal Price: $499.99 You Save: $200.00



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5/5 (1 Review)

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