Sportsman’s Select Reman 223 Rem 55Gr w/ Code – $389.49

Limited Time Deal!

At Ammunition Depot for a limited-time, you can pick up 1,000 rounds of Sportsman’s Select Reman .223 Remington for $389.49 after code ALand5 (about $0.40/rd). There are also options of 200 rounds.

📌 Top Features

200 rounds per bag — shoot longer, reload less.

Reliable 55 gr FMJ performance — great for AR-15s & 5.56 platforms.

Made in America with reloadable brass casings.

Consistent 3147 fps velocity for dependable range performance.

Great value remanufactured ammo — saves you big vs. standard boxes.

🪖 Why Shooters Love It

High-volume shooters and range lovers swear by this Sportsman’s Select .223 reman because it delivers reliable cycles and consistent accuracy session after session without burning a hole in your wallet. Whether you’re training, plinking, or prepping for competition, this ammo keeps you shooting longer with less stress on your budget.

⭐ Customer Testimonials

“Great ammo for the range—clean, reliable, and no misfires or jams. Excellent quality and performance!” – D. Ashley, Verified Buyer

“Every round fired perfectly! High-quality ammo at a great price. I’ll definitely be buying more.” – R. Cox, Verified Buyer

“Cycles smoothly, shoots well, and highly recommended for range practice. Great value and performance!” – T. Grabiec, Verified Buyer

💸 Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $424.99

Current Price: $399.99

Your Price w/ Code ALand5: $389.49

$389.49 Click Here to Buy Now

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

