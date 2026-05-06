Sportsman’s Select Reman 223 Rem 55Gr w/ Code – $389.49

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Limited Time Deal!

Sportsman's Select Reman 223 Rem 55Gr w/ Code – $389.49At Ammunition Depot for a limited-time, you can pick up 1,000 rounds of Sportsman’s Select Reman .223 Remington for $389.49 after code ALand5 (about $0.40/rd). There are also options of 200 rounds.

📌 Top Features

  • 200 rounds per bag — shoot longer, reload less.
  • Reliable 55 gr FMJ performance — great for AR-15s & 5.56 platforms.
  • Made in America with reloadable brass casings.
  • Consistent 3147 fps velocity for dependable range performance.
  • Great value remanufactured ammo — saves you big vs. standard boxes.

🪖 Why Shooters Love It

High-volume shooters and range lovers swear by this Sportsman’s Select .223 reman because it delivers reliable cycles and consistent accuracy session after session without burning a hole in your wallet. Whether you’re training, plinking, or prepping for competition, this ammo keeps you shooting longer with less stress on your budget.

⭐ Customer Testimonials

  • “Great ammo for the range—clean, reliable, and no misfires or jams. Excellent quality and performance!” – D. Ashley, Verified Buyer
  • “Every round fired perfectly! High-quality ammo at a great price. I’ll definitely be buying more.” – R. Cox, Verified Buyer
  • “Cycles smoothly, shoots well, and highly recommended for range practice. Great value and performance!” – T. Grabiec, Verified Buyer

💸 Unbeatable Price

Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured 223 Remington 55 Gr $0.38 Each w/ Code ALand5

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

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Sportsman's Select Remanufactured 223 Remington 55 Gr BTFMJ (200 Rounds) Ammunition Depot $ 104.99 $ 82.99
Prvi Partizan .223 Remington SP 55 gr 20 Rounds Ammunition - PP223S Palmetto State Armory $ 16.99 $ 15.29
Remington High Performance Rifle 55 gr Core Lokt PSP 223 Remington Ammunition, 20 Rounds - 28399 Palmetto State Armory $ 20.99

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.
3.7/5 (3 Reviews)
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Bobdaguy

I cannot get the same price as shown. The cart price doesn’t drop from $409

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Steve

I think you mean $0.38 and not $.038. Big difference!

Last edited 4 months ago by Steve
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