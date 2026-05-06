Sportsman’s Select Reman 223 Rem 55Gr w/ Code – $389.49

Limited Time Deal!
At Ammunition Depot for a limited-time, you can pick up 1,000 rounds of Sportsman’s Select Reman .223 Remington for $389.49 after code ALand5 (about $0.40/rd). There are also options of 200 rounds.
📌 Top Features
- 200 rounds per bag — shoot longer, reload less.
- Reliable 55 gr FMJ performance — great for AR-15s & 5.56 platforms.
- Made in America with reloadable brass casings.
- Consistent 3147 fps velocity for dependable range performance.
- Great value remanufactured ammo — saves you big vs. standard boxes.
🪖 Why Shooters Love It
High-volume shooters and range lovers swear by this Sportsman’s Select .223 reman because it delivers reliable cycles and consistent accuracy session after session without burning a hole in your wallet. Whether you’re training, plinking, or prepping for competition, this ammo keeps you shooting longer with less stress on your budget.
⭐ Customer Testimonials
- “Great ammo for the range—clean, reliable, and no misfires or jams. Excellent quality and performance!” – D. Ashley, Verified Buyer
- “Every round fired perfectly! High-quality ammo at a great price. I’ll definitely be buying more.” – R. Cox, Verified Buyer
- “Cycles smoothly, shoots well, and highly recommended for range practice. Great value and performance!” – T. Grabiec, Verified Buyer
💸 Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$424.99
- Current Price:
$399.99
- Your Price w/ Code ALand5: $389.49
- Click Here to Buy Now
Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured 223 Remington 55 Gr $0.38 Each w/ Code ALand5
Live Inventory Price Checker
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I cannot get the same price as shown. The cart price doesn’t drop from $409
I think you mean $0.38 and not $.038. Big difference!