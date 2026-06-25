B&T AG Says It Regained Control Of U.S. Brand After B&T USA Settlement

B&T’s messy American brand fight appears to be over. B&T AG announced June 25 that it reached a comprehensive settlement resolving its dispute with B&T USA, clearing the way for pending litigation to be dismissed, U.S. trademarks to return to B&T AG’s control, and a new wholly Swiss-owned U.S. operation to be established later this year.

That is a major update for American gun owners, dealers, collectors, and law-enforcement customers who watched the B&T split unfold with more questions than answers.

“B&T AG has reached a comprehensive settlement, resolving all outstanding disputes between the parties,” the company stated. “As part of this agreement, all pending litigation will be dismissed, enabling both parties to move forward under a clearly defined transition framework.”

B&T AG has regained complete control of B&T USA and has withdrawn their lawsuits.https://t.co/Y8Ny1sxSEm pic.twitter.com/AATlZ7GVwQ — FD (@BrandonFDW) June 25, 2026

B&T AG Says The U.S. Trademark Fight Is Settled

The fight became public after B&T USA filed a federal trademark lawsuit in the Middle District of Florida against B&T AG, Namada Enterprises, Inc., and B&T founder Karl Brügger. The case, filed March 17, was listed as a trademark action. Industry reporting at the time described a breakdown over licensing, control of the B&T name in the United States, and competing claims about who had authority to operate under the brand.

For months, the concern for gun owners was simple: who stands behind the guns, suppressors, parts, and warranties already in the United States?

B&T AG’s new statement is meant to answer that question, at least from the Swiss side. The company says the legal matters are resolved and the U.S. trademarks are “back under the control of B&T AG.”

B&T AG also says it is building the infrastructure, licenses, and U.S. team needed to support the American market. That includes a reliable supply chain, customer support, and direct access to authentic Swiss-made firearms and accessories.

B&T has built a loyal following among American shooters. B&T buyers are paying for Swiss engineering, clean machining, and serious-use platforms such as the APC series, GHM line, TP9, and suppressor systems. When a premium defensive-firearms brand gets tied up in a corporate brawl, customers need more than lawyer talk. They need parts, service, and a clear point of contact.

“Having listened carefully to feedback from the US market, we remain fully committed to delivering the quality, service, and long-term customer support that our customers have come to expect from B&T,” the company stated.

The settlement announcement also includes a suppressor tease. B&T AG says it is looking forward to bringing its range of Swiss suppressor designs to the U.S. market while continuing to support existing B&T platforms.

B&T’s roots are in suppressor design, and the American suppressor market is hot. If the new U.S. operation can provide real availability and properly executed Swiss designs, B&T could regain momentum with serious shooters.

Questions Still Remain For Dealers And Customers

The announcement does not spell out every term of the settlement. It does not name the future U.S. entity, identify its leadership, or give exact dates for when customers should expect the new operation to be fully running.

Still, the current status is clear: B&T AG says the dispute is settled, litigation is being dismissed, the U.S. trademarks are back under Swiss control, and a new wholly Swiss-owned American operation is coming.

For B&T owners, that is the best news they have had in months. The drama may finally be giving way to what customers actually wanted all along: guns, cans, parts, warranty support, and a real B&T presence in the United States.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.