Aero Precision, Ballistic Advantage, Stag Arms & VG6 Enter Receivership

Aero Precision, Ballistic Advantage, Stag Arms, and VG6 are still open for business, but the well-known firearms brands are now operating through a receivership process while a transition to new ownership moves forward.

That is the message posted in a company update this week, and it is one gun owners, dealers, and industry watchers should pay attention to.

According to the update, “Aero Precision, Ballistic Advantage, Stag Arms, and VG6 are currently operating through a receivership process while a transition to new ownership is underway.” The company also said its core team remains in place and that manufacturing, shipping, customer service, and partner support remain active.

These brands are not telling customers they have shut the doors. However, the writing on the wall does not look good for these popular brands.

The public legal notice behind the update gives the situation more context. A notice published in Washington state says J.S. Held LLC was appointed as general receiver over the assets of Aero Precision, LLC and Ballistic Advantage, LLC in Pierce County Superior Court. The notice sets deadlines for creditors to file claims and states that it is presently unclear whether assets will be available for general unsecured creditors.

Receivership is not just corporate housekeeping. It usually means a court-appointed third party is now involved in controlling, protecting, selling, or reorganizing company assets. It can lead to a sale of the business as a going concern, a restructuring, or in worse cases, a wind-down. Right now, the company’s public position is that the brands continue to operate while new ownership is being worked out.

For gun owners, the practical takeaway is simple: expect delays, watch your open orders, and be smart about where your money goes.

Aero Precision has been one of the most recognizable names in the AR parts market for years. The company’s receivers, upper assemblies, handguards, and builder-focused parts have been a staple for home builders and serious shooters alike. On a personal level, I am rooting for these companies to recover. My first AR-15 was an Aero Precision rifle, and I have more than one rifle from the company. Ballistic Advantage is well-known for barrels. Stag Arms has long had a following among AR buyers, especially left-handed shooters. VG6 is well known for muzzle devices. These are not obscure brands sitting on the edge of the industry. They are part of the AR-15 and AR-10 ecosystems.

A slowdown at Aero and Ballistic Advantage is not just an accounting story. It can affect inventory, dealer supply, warranty timelines, replacement parts, and the availability of specific AR components that gun owners have come to rely on.

The company’s update admits that Aero and Stag products are currently moving through production and fulfillment at a slower pace while the companies work through constraints and rebuild inventory. In other words, if you have an existing order, patience may be required. If you are shopping right now, buying in-stock products from a trusted dealer is probably the safer play than gambling on a long backorder.

Receivership does not automatically mean the brands are finished. In some cases, receivership is the mechanism that gets a troubled business stabilized and sold to new owners who can keep the machines running, keep employees working, and keep products moving. That appears to be the message the companies are trying to send.

But gun owners have learned the hard way that the firearms industry is not immune to market swings. The AR market has been especially brutal at times. When demand drops, inventory piles up, margins shrink, and companies that expanded during hot markets can find themselves squeezed when the buying frenzy cools.

The hope here is that new ownership keeps the good parts of these brands alive: American manufacturing, AR parts availability, barrel production, customer support, and the product lines shooters actually want.

Aero Precision, Ballistic Advantage, Stag Arms, and VG6 say they are still operating, but they are doing so under receivership while a new ownership transition is underway. Customers should keep records of orders, monitor communications from the companies, and use common sense before placing backorders.

The brands still have value. Gun owners still know the names. Dealers still have customers who want the products. The question now is whether the receivership process delivers a stronger future for these companies, or whether it becomes another warning sign about what happens when major gun-industry brands get stretched too thin.

AmmoLand will continue watching the situation as more court filings, company updates, or ownership details become available.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.