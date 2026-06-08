EOTech EXPS2-0 Holographic Sight Deal: Now $499.99

Limited Time Deal
The EOTech EXPS2-0 68 MOA Holographic Sight is on sale at Palmetto State Armory for just $499.99, down from $799.99. That is a straight $300 savings on one of the most recognizable rifle optics on the market. This is a PSA Daily Deal, so don’t expect it to sit around long.
Top Features
- 68 MOA Ring / 1 MOA Dot Reticle – Fast up close, precise when you need to tighten up.
- Quick-Detach Lever – Locking QD mount makes install and removal simple.
- Side Button Controls – Easier to run with a magnifier mounted behind it.
- Compact EXPS Design – Saves rail space and allows iron sight co-witnessing.
- 1,000-Hour Runtime – Runs on a single CR123 battery.
Why Shooters Love It
The EXPS2-0 is the optic a lot of shooters picture when they think of an EOTech. The big ring draws your eye fast at close range, while the 1 MOA center dot gives you a finer aiming point than a lot of standard red dots. Add the QD mount, side controls, and compact footprint, and it is a strong fit for AR builds, magnifier setups, and serious range rifles.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$799.99
- Current PSA Price: $499.99
- You Save: $300.00
- Discount: 38% Off
Live Inventory Price Checker
|EOTech EXPS2-0 Holographic Weapon Sight 68 MOA Circle with 1 MOA Green Dot Reticle - Black
|GunMag Warehouse
|$ 649.99
|
|EOTECH EXPS2-0 Holographic Weapon Sight
|Primary Arms
|$ 554.25
|
|EOTech EXPS2-0 Holographic Weapon Sight 68 MOA Circle with 1 MOA Dot Reticle Matte Black CR123 Battery
|MidwayUSA
|$ 699.00
|
|EOTECH EXPS2-0 Holographic Sight W/ Green 68 MOA Ring 1 MOA Dot Reticle - QD Level, Black
|Bereli
|$ 769.00
|
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