EOTech EXPS2-0 Holographic Sight Deal: Now $499.99

Limited Time Deal

The EOTech EXPS2-0 68 MOA Holographic Sight is on sale at Palmetto State Armory for just $499.99, down from $799.99. That is a straight $300 savings on one of the most recognizable rifle optics on the market. This is a PSA Daily Deal, so don’t expect it to sit around long.

Top Features

68 MOA Ring / 1 MOA Dot Reticle – Fast up close, precise when you need to tighten up.

Fast up close, precise when you need to tighten up. Quick-Detach Lever – Locking QD mount makes install and removal simple.

Locking QD mount makes install and removal simple. Side Button Controls – Easier to run with a magnifier mounted behind it.

Easier to run with a magnifier mounted behind it. Compact EXPS Design – Saves rail space and allows iron sight co-witnessing.

Saves rail space and allows iron sight co-witnessing. 1,000-Hour Runtime – Runs on a single CR123 battery.

Why Shooters Love It

The EXPS2-0 is the optic a lot of shooters picture when they think of an EOTech. The big ring draws your eye fast at close range, while the 1 MOA center dot gives you a finer aiming point than a lot of standard red dots. Add the QD mount, side controls, and compact footprint, and it is a strong fit for AR builds, magnifier setups, and serious range rifles.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $799.99

Current PSA Price: $499.99 You Save: $300.00 Discount: 38% Off

$499.99

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