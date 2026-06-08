EOTech EXPS2-0 Holographic Sight Deal: Now $499.99

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited Time Deal

EOTech EXPS2-0 Holographic Sight Deal: Now $499.99 — Save 38% Today

The EOTech EXPS2-0 68 MOA Holographic Sight is on sale at Palmetto State Armory for just $499.99, down from $799.99. That is a straight $300 savings on one of the most recognizable rifle optics on the market. This is a PSA Daily Deal, so don’t expect it to sit around long.

Top Features

  • 68 MOA Ring / 1 MOA Dot Reticle – Fast up close, precise when you need to tighten up.
  • Quick-Detach Lever – Locking QD mount makes install and removal simple.
  • Side Button Controls – Easier to run with a magnifier mounted behind it.
  • Compact EXPS Design – Saves rail space and allows iron sight co-witnessing.
  • 1,000-Hour Runtime – Runs on a single CR123 battery.

Why Shooters Love It

The EXPS2-0 is the optic a lot of shooters picture when they think of an EOTech. The big ring draws your eye fast at close range, while the 1 MOA center dot gives you a finer aiming point than a lot of standard red dots. Add the QD mount, side controls, and compact footprint, and it is a strong fit for AR builds, magnifier setups, and serious range rifles.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $799.99
  • Current PSA Price: $499.99
    • You Save: $300.00
    • Discount: 38% Off

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

EOTech EXPS2-0 Holographic Weapon Sight 68 MOA Circle with 1 MOA Green Dot Reticle - Black GunMag Warehouse $ 649.99
EOTECH EXPS2-0 Holographic Weapon Sight Primary Arms $ 554.25
EOTech EXPS2-0 Holographic Weapon Sight 68 MOA Circle with 1 MOA Dot Reticle Matte Black CR123 Battery MidwayUSA $ 699.00
EOTECH EXPS2-0 Holographic Sight W/ Green 68 MOA Ring 1 MOA Dot Reticle - QD Level, Black Bereli $ 769.00

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.
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