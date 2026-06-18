Glock G19 Gen6 w/ Aimpoint COA Red Dot – $1,053 w/ Free Shipping

Limited Time Deal

The Glock G19 Gen6 9mm with Aimpoint COA 3.5 MOA Red Dot is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $1,053.00, down from $1,199.99. That’s a savings of $146.99, plus this deal is currently showing FREE SHIPPING.

Top Features

Factory Aimpoint COA 3.5 MOA red dot for faster target acquisition

Compact Glock 19 size with a 4.02-inch barrel and 15-round capacity

Gen6 ergonomic frame with palm swell, thumb rest, and enhanced grip texture

Flat-faced trigger for consistent finger placement and control

Glock Marksman Barrel and SAFE ACTION® system for proven reliability

Why Shooters Love It

The Glock 19 has long been one of the most trusted compact 9mm pistols for concealed carry, home defense, range use, and professional applications. This Gen6 package takes that proven platform and adds a serious factory optic setup with the Aimpoint COA, giving shooters a ready-to-run red dot pistol right out of the box.

Instead of buying a pistol, paying for optic milling, and mounting a red dot later, this package puts it all together from the start. For shooters who want Glock reliability with modern optics capability, this is a strong buy.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $1,199.99

Sale Price: $1,053.00 You Save: $146.99

$1,053.00

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