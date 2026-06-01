PSA Sabre Enhanced Mixtape Vol. 1 8″ .300 Blackout Pistol — $1,249.99

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PSA Sabre Enhanced Mixtape Vol. 1 8" .300 Blackout Pistol — $1,249.99Palmetto State Armory has the PSA Sabre Enhanced Mixtape Vol. 1 8″ .300 Blackout Pistol listed right now for $1,249.99, putting this premium Sabre-series build within reach for shooters looking for a purpose-built suppressor host. Originally unveiled at SHOT Show, the Mixtape Vol. 1 combines a 1:5-twist .300 BLK barrel, adjustable gas system, and top-tier components into a compact pistol designed to run hard with subs or supers. If you’ve been waiting for a high-end .300 Blackout setup without custom-shop pricing, this is a deal worth a hard look.

Top Features

  • Built to Suppress: 1:5 twist .300 BLK barrel + adjustable gas block for easy tuning
  • Premium Internals: Full-chrome Microbest BCG, Sprinco springs, OCKS fasteners
  • Ambi, Enhanced Receivers: Integrated trigger guard, flared magwell, thermal-fit upper
  • Top-Tier Controls: Radian Raptor LT charging handle & Radian Talon 45/90 safety
  • Compact & Capable: Maxim Defense CQB brace with H1 buffer for a short, balanced package

Why Shooters Love It

The Mixtape Vol. 1 was designed from the ground up as a serious suppressor host, delivering smooth cycling with subs or supers thanks to its 1:5 twist and adjustable gas. Add in Sabre Enhanced receivers and premium parts throughout, and you’ve got a compact .300 BLK pistol that feels purpose-built—not pieced together.

PSA Unleashes the Sabre-10A2 Super Sass .308 Rifle ~ VIDEO

Customer Testimonials

  • “Best 300 Blackout I’ve ever had. Better than my Daniel Defense PDW. PSA nailed it with this one. Highly recommend!”
  • “Phenomenal PDW. First thing, mounted a Holosun and also a Q Trash Panda.”
  • “So far ran 500 rounds no problems but this is one of my favor shooters. Been shooting 300 yrds out and it dont disappoint.”

Unbeatable Price

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

PSA "Sabre" Billet 16" 5.56 Nitride 15" Sabre Timed Rail and Sabre Compensator with Magpul SL-S Furniture Palmetto State Armory $ 1049.99
PSA "Sabre" Forged 20" .223 Wylde SS Nitride 18" Sabre Lock Up Rail and Sabre Furniture Rifle Palmetto State Armory $ 969.99
PSA "Sabre" Forged 14.5" .223 Wylde M4 13" Sabre QD Rail with Pin/Weld Sabre Compensator & Magpul SL Furniture Palmetto State Armory $ 949.99
PSA "Sabre" Forged 13.7" Mid-Length 5.56 with 13" Sabre QD Rail and JMAC GFHC-E Pin/Weld Sabre Furniture Rifle Palmetto State Armory $ 949.99

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5/5 (1 Review)
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hey you

PSA makes some nice stuff, but the days of good guns for the working man, at good prices are gone. PSA has sold out I believe

0
Rogue1

Ugly and cheap honey Badger knock off. At least they got the twist rate correct.

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