RSWC: Lizzie Jackovich Talks FOAC, Carry, Training & Pennsylvania Gun Rights

Nearly everywhere I’ve gone for the last several years, I try to film an episode with someone. I’ve been going to the Great American Outdoor Show which is held in Harrisburg, PA, in the dead of winter and presented by NRA. Lizzie and I met at a Waffle House with some friends and did the show on the way to the GAOS. Yes, I’m surprised there was a WaHo close enough for breakfast. It was about 7 degrees outside when we met. And it was very windy!

Lizzie Jackovich is a volunteer with Firearms Owners Against Crime (FOAC). FOAC is led by Jim Stoker (RSWC #187) and Klint Macro (RSWC #069 & #201). They’re fighting all the time, like everyone else, with the anti-gun politicians. Lizzie is in it to make things better for her children and to make sure they don’t lose the Right to Keep & Bear under her watch. They’ve got two groups, the ILLEA, Institute for Legal, Legislation, and Educational Action and their Political Action Committee. The “crime” part of FOAC isn’t “regular” crime; it’s the crime of the politicians they’re fighting.

For those who may be interested, the Pennsylvania carry permit is pretty easy to get. You need to fill out an application and give them a $20 bill. I went to central PA a few years ago to the Tommy Gun Warehouse, and I drove a bit further to get my PA permit while I waited. It took an hour.

Lizzie has a history of gun owners and shooters in her family. Her grandfather was a chief of police. Her dad became a police officer, too, but he had several careers. As a young man, her dad was a Marine sniper and very much into shooting and fishing. As a young girl, Lizzie was into archery, joined the boys teams, and embarrassed them.

When she was older, some things happened in her life. When the police were called, they would often tell her, “You’re safe now” or “It’s over, you’re ok.” But she didn’t feel that way. That made her decision. She knew about firearms, but not enough to know what she was doing. She knew to keep her finger off and in a safe direction. Her first shots were with a Desert Eagle, and that was a turn off, but then she went to a .22, and things were better. Finally, she settled on a 9mm.

Once she was comfortable shooting, she started thinking about carrying, and that was something new to learn. She took some courses with Klint, started to draw from the holster, and progressed through the program. With her new skill and interest, she wasn’t sure about instructing, but she was taking friends and family to the range. But she knew she needed something, so she became an RSO through the USCCA. In the future, there could be some instructing for her. She could be a great advocate for female shooters. The hunger for learning and passing on is something Lizzie would enjoy.

We talk about some current events (from January 2026). It was hard to explain to folks that carrying two spare magazines isn’t excessive or out of the norm for some folks. I have come around to believe that you need at least one spare mag for malfunctions.

With the FOAC events, Lizzie started running the Gun Bash. It’s an event that raises funds by raffling and auctioning off firearms. It’s a day to spend with others who are like-minded and enjoy the shooting sports. They’ve also got the famous Wall of Guns! They hold these twice a year, and it’s all up to her!

There are lots of amazing volunteers working with groups all around the country. Lizzie was giving up a lot of time, in the cold weather, to spend at the Great American Outdoor Show. She was there all weekend. And I’m sure she’ll be back next year and the year after that.

Favorite quotes:

“Act like your rights depend on it…because they do.”

“That’s the whole point; get unafraid. When you stay comfortable, you don’t grow.”

“It gives me so much purpose. I can’t think of a better organization to be giving my time and energy to.”

About Riding Shotgun With Charlie

Riding Shotgun With Charlie isn’t about firearms. It is about having an intimate conversation with 2 people talking. You’re the fly on the rearview mirror. Many of the passengers are involved in the firearm community.

This is a more intimate conversation than a phone, radio, or Skype interview. You get to see the passengers. And you’ll see where the road and the conversation take you!

www.ridingshotgunwithcharlie.com.