Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured 9mm 124gr FMJ — $38.93 w/ CODE

Ammunition Depot has 200-round bulk packs of Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured 9mm 124gr FMJ ammo marked down to $38.93 when you use code ALand5 at checkout. That is 19¢ per round. There are also cases of 1000 rounds that are marked down to $189.99.
Stock up on affordable range ammo with this 200-round bulk pack of Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured subsonic 9mm 124gr FMJ, now available at an unbeatable price when you stack the discount code.
Top Features
- 124gr FMJ – Smooth recoil and consistent cycling
- Bulk 200-Round Pack – Spend more time shooting, less time reloading mags
- Remanufactured Brass Cases – Reliable, reloadable, and cost-effective
- 1105 FPS Velocity – Ideal for training, competition, and range work
- Made in the USA – Dependable quality you can trust
Why Shooters Love It
Sportsman’s Select remanufactured 9mm is a go-to option for shooters who want reliable performance without overpaying. The 124-grain FMJ projectile delivers consistent accuracy and smooth function, making it perfect for extended range sessions and high-volume training.
Customer Testimonials
- Great practice ammo, reliable and affordable. Thanks ammunition depot!!!
- I have run about 2000 of these rounds through my sigsauer at this point. No problems whatsoever. Best value I’ve encountered in quite a while.
- Most consistent and reliable reman rounds I’ve ever shot. May have a few light strikes I think due to their primers. For the price and quality as long as they make em I’ll buy em.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$59.99
- Sale Price:
$40.99
- Your Price w/ Code ALand5: $38.93
- Cost Per Round: $0.19 CPR
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