Springfield Echelon 4.0C 9mm Pistol — $449 (38% OFF)

Limited Time Deal

Bereli has the Springfield Armory Echelon 4.0C 9mm with 3-dot tritium sights marked down to $449 with free shipping, cutting $270 off the $719 MSRP.

This is the compact carry version of Springfield’s Echelon platform, giving shooters a 4-inch hammer-forged barrel, optics-ready slide, modular Central Operating Group, tritium night sights, and a carry-friendly frame without neutering the pistol into a low-capacity pocket gun. It ships with one 15-round flush magazine and one 18-round extended magazine, making it useful for both concealed carry and home-defense.

Top Features

Compact 4″ hammer-forged barrel – Excellent accuracy in a carry-friendly size

3-Dot Tritium sights – Fast, reliable sight picture in low-light conditions

Optics-ready slide (VIS system) – Direct-mount compatibility with today’s top red dots

High-capacity mags included – (1) 15-rd flush + (1) 18-rd extended

Serialized Central Operating Group – Built for durability and modular upgrades

Why Shooters Love It

The Echelon 4.0C gives you the size most people actually carry, while keeping the features serious shooters want: night sights, red-dot compatibility, real capacity, and a modular fire-control-style operating group. At $449 shipped, this is not just a decent price. It is the kind of price that puts the Echelon 4.0C into direct competition with more basic striker-fired carry guns that do not include tritium sights or the same optics-mounting system.

💰 Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $719.00

Current Price: $449.00 You Save: $270.00 (38% OFF) Bonus: FREE SHIPPING



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