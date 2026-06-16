Springfield Echelon 4.0C 9mm Pistol — $449 (38% OFF)

Bereli has the Springfield Armory Echelon 4.0C 9mm with 3-dot tritium sights marked down to $449 with free shipping, cutting $270 off the $719 MSRP.
This is the compact carry version of Springfield’s Echelon platform, giving shooters a 4-inch hammer-forged barrel, optics-ready slide, modular Central Operating Group, tritium night sights, and a carry-friendly frame without neutering the pistol into a low-capacity pocket gun. It ships with one 15-round flush magazine and one 18-round extended magazine, making it useful for both concealed carry and home-defense.
Top Features
- Compact 4″ hammer-forged barrel – Excellent accuracy in a carry-friendly size
- 3-Dot Tritium sights – Fast, reliable sight picture in low-light conditions
- Optics-ready slide (VIS system) – Direct-mount compatibility with today’s top red dots
- High-capacity mags included – (1) 15-rd flush + (1) 18-rd extended
- Serialized Central Operating Group – Built for durability and modular upgrades
Why Shooters Love It
The Echelon 4.0C gives you the size most people actually carry, while keeping the features serious shooters want: night sights, red-dot compatibility, real capacity, and a modular fire-control-style operating group. At $449 shipped, this is not just a decent price. It is the kind of price that puts the Echelon 4.0C into direct competition with more basic striker-fired carry guns that do not include tritium sights or the same optics-mounting system.
💰 Unbeatable Price
- MSRP: $719.00
- Current Price: $449.00
- You Save: $270.00 (38% OFF)
- Bonus: FREE SHIPPING
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