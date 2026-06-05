Winchester USA M193 5.56 NATO 55gr FMJ 1,000 Rounds — $521.07

Stock up on dependable 5.56 NATO from a name American shooters trust. Right now, a full 1,000-round case of Winchester USA M193 55gr FMJ is available for $624.99, and with code ALand5 your price drops to just $521.07! About 52¢ per round for true M193 spec ammo made at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.
Top Features
- True M193 Spec Performance – 55gr FMJ built to military M193 ball standards.
- Lake City Production – Manufactured at the legendary Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.
- High Velocity – Up to 3,240 fps for a flat trajectory and consistent accuracy.
- Brass Case & Boxer Primed – Reloadable brass with non-corrosive primers.
- Bulk Case Savings – 1,000 rounds per case (10 boxes of 100).
Why Shooters Love It
Winchester’s M193 load is a staple for AR-15 owners who want reliable, full-power 5.56 NATO for training and range time. The 55-grain FMJ bullet combined with high velocity delivers excellent performance for drills, target shooting, and high-volume practice. When it’s produced at Lake City, shooters know they’re getting consistent quality and dependable function.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$624.99
- Sale Price:
$548.49
- Price w/ Code ALand5: $521.07
- Cost Per Round: ≈ $0.52
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Winchester 55 gr FMJ 5.56x45 M193 Ammunition 20 Rounds - WM193K
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 11.99
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|Winchester 5.56 NATO Service Grade 55 Grain M193 FMJ Ammunition + Lake City Ammo Can
|Bereli
|$ 565.00
|
|Winchester 5.56x45mm NATO M193 55gr FMJ Ammo - 20-Round Box
|The Mag Shack
|$ 11.99
|
|Winchester USA 5.56 55 Gr M193 FMJ (1000 Rounds)
|Ammunition Depot
|$ 709.99 $ 612.39
|