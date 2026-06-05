Winchester USA M193 5.56 NATO 55gr FMJ 1,000 Rounds — $521.07

Limited Time Deal

Stock up on dependable 5.56 NATO from a name American shooters trust. Right now, a full 1,000-round case of Winchester USA M193 55gr FMJ is available for $624.99, and with code ALand5 your price drops to just $521.07! About 52¢ per round for true M193 spec ammo made at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.

Top Features

True M193 Spec Performance – 55gr FMJ built to military M193 ball standards.

55gr FMJ built to military M193 ball standards. Lake City Production – Manufactured at the legendary Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.

Manufactured at the legendary Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. High Velocity – Up to 3,240 fps for a flat trajectory and consistent accuracy.

Up to 3,240 fps for a flat trajectory and consistent accuracy. Brass Case & Boxer Primed – Reloadable brass with non-corrosive primers.

Reloadable brass with non-corrosive primers. Bulk Case Savings – 1,000 rounds per case (10 boxes of 100).

Why Shooters Love It

Winchester’s M193 load is a staple for AR-15 owners who want reliable, full-power 5.56 NATO for training and range time. The 55-grain FMJ bullet combined with high velocity delivers excellent performance for drills, target shooting, and high-volume practice. When it’s produced at Lake City, shooters know they’re getting consistent quality and dependable function.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $624.99

Sale Price: $548.49

Price w/ Code ALand5: $521.07 Cost Per Round: ≈ $0.52

$521.07

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