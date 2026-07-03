Daniel Defense DDM4V7P 10.3” AR Pistol – $1,199.99, Save $200

Limited Time Deal

The Daniel Defense DDM4V7P 10.3” 5.56 NATO AR Pistol is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $1,199.99, marked down from $1,399.99. That’s a $200 savings on a compact, hard-use AR pistol from one of the most respected names in the rifle world.

Top Features

10.3” CHF 5.56 NATO barrel — HP/MPI tested, 1:7 twist, government profile

HP/MPI tested, 1:7 twist, government profile MFR 9.0 M-LOK rail — Lightweight, slim, and ready for lights, grips, and accessories

Lightweight, slim, and ready for lights, grips, and accessories SB Tactical SBA3 brace — Adjustable fit with ambidextrous QD sling point

Adjustable fit with ambidextrous QD sling point GRIP-N-RIP charging handle — Ambidextrous and easy to run under pressure

Ambidextrous and easy to run under pressure 7075-T6 receivers — Type III hard-coat anodized upper and lower

Why Shooters Love It

The DDM4V7P gives shooters a compact 5.56 platform that is easy to maneuver, quick to shoulder with the SBA3 brace, and built with Daniel Defense’s proven components. At just 5.34 pounds, it is light enough to move fast but still gives you the rail space, controls, and barrel quality serious AR shooters expect.

This is the kind of AR pistol that works well as a compact defensive setup, suppressor host, truck gun, or range gun for anyone who wants premium parts without building from scratch.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $1,399.99

Sale Price: $1,199.99 Total Savings: $200.00 Discount: About 14% Off

$1,199.99

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