Daniel Defense DDM4V7P 10.3” AR Pistol – $1,199.99, Save $200

The Daniel Defense DDM4V7P 10.3” 5.56 NATO AR Pistol is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $1,199.99, marked down from $1,399.99. That’s a $200 savings on a compact, hard-use AR pistol from one of the most respected names in the rifle world.
Top Features
- 10.3” CHF 5.56 NATO barrel — HP/MPI tested, 1:7 twist, government profile
- MFR 9.0 M-LOK rail — Lightweight, slim, and ready for lights, grips, and accessories
- SB Tactical SBA3 brace — Adjustable fit with ambidextrous QD sling point
- GRIP-N-RIP charging handle — Ambidextrous and easy to run under pressure
- 7075-T6 receivers — Type III hard-coat anodized upper and lower
Why Shooters Love It
The DDM4V7P gives shooters a compact 5.56 platform that is easy to maneuver, quick to shoulder with the SBA3 brace, and built with Daniel Defense’s proven components. At just 5.34 pounds, it is light enough to move fast but still gives you the rail space, controls, and barrel quality serious AR shooters expect.
This is the kind of AR pistol that works well as a compact defensive setup, suppressor host, truck gun, or range gun for anyone who wants premium parts without building from scratch.
Daniel Defense DDM4 v7 Pistol – is this Premium AR Worth the $$$? ~ VIDEO
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$1,399.99
- Sale Price: $1,199.99
- Total Savings: $200.00
- Discount: About 14% Off
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