Fiocchi Range Dynamics .223 Ammo Sale: 50 Rounds for $26.59

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited Time DealFiocchi Range Dynamics .223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ-BT Ammo

Looking to feed your AR-15 without paying premium ammo prices? Ammunition Depot has Fiocchi Range Dynamics .223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ-BT Ammo on sale for $27.99 per 50-round box, but AmmoLand readers can knock it down to just $26.59 with code ALAND5.

That brings this brass-cased .223 practice ammo down to about 53 cents per round before shipping and tax.

Top Features

  • 55-grain FMJ-BT projectile for stable, consistent flight
  • Brass-cased, Boxer-primed and reloadable
  • 3,240 fps muzzle velocity for standard .223 Rem performance
  • Clean-burning powder helps reduce fouling during high-volume range days
  • Great fit for AR-15s, bolt guns, training, plinking, and target work

Why Shooters Love It

Fiocchi’s Range Dynamics line is exactly what most rifle owners want in bulk practice ammo: dependable, brass-cased .223 that runs well and does not cost defensive-ammo money. The 55-grain FMJ-BT load is right in the sweet spot for AR-15 range use, giving shooters a solid option for zeroing optics, running drills, or stacking mags for the next training day.

This is the kind of ammo you buy when you actually plan to shoot, not just stare at sealed cases in the closet.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $44.99
  • Sale Price: $27.99
  • AmmoLand Price With Code ALAND5: $26.59

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

Fiocchi Range Dynamics Subsonic 5.7x28mm Ammo 62gr FMJ 50 Rounds GunMag Warehouse $ 36.99
Fiocchi Range Dynamics 25 Auto/ACP 50gr FMJ Ammo, 50rds - 25AP Palmetto State Armory $ 32.99
Fiocchi - Range Dynamics - 223 Rem - 55 Grain - FMJ - 1000 True Shot Ammo $ 455.00
Fiocchi Range Dynamics .223 Remington 55gr FMJ Ammo - 50-Round Box The Mag Shack $ 26.99

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.
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