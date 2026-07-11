Fiocchi Range Dynamics .223 Ammo Sale: 50 Rounds for $26.59

Looking to feed your AR-15 without paying premium ammo prices? Ammunition Depot has Fiocchi Range Dynamics .223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ-BT Ammo on sale for $27.99 per 50-round box, but AmmoLand readers can knock it down to just $26.59 with code ALAND5.
That brings this brass-cased .223 practice ammo down to about 53 cents per round before shipping and tax.
Top Features
- 55-grain FMJ-BT projectile for stable, consistent flight
- Brass-cased, Boxer-primed and reloadable
- 3,240 fps muzzle velocity for standard .223 Rem performance
- Clean-burning powder helps reduce fouling during high-volume range days
- Great fit for AR-15s, bolt guns, training, plinking, and target work
Why Shooters Love It
Fiocchi’s Range Dynamics line is exactly what most rifle owners want in bulk practice ammo: dependable, brass-cased .223 that runs well and does not cost defensive-ammo money. The 55-grain FMJ-BT load is right in the sweet spot for AR-15 range use, giving shooters a solid option for zeroing optics, running drills, or stacking mags for the next training day.
This is the kind of ammo you buy when you actually plan to shoot, not just stare at sealed cases in the closet.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$44.99
- Sale Price:
$27.99
- AmmoLand Price With Code ALAND5: $26.59
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Fiocchi Range Dynamics Subsonic 5.7x28mm Ammo 62gr FMJ 50 Rounds
|GunMag Warehouse
|$ 36.99
|
|Fiocchi Range Dynamics 25 Auto/ACP 50gr FMJ Ammo, 50rds - 25AP
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 32.99
|
|Fiocchi - Range Dynamics - 223 Rem - 55 Grain - FMJ - 1000
|True Shot Ammo
|$ 455.00
|
|Fiocchi Range Dynamics .223 Remington 55gr FMJ Ammo - 50-Round Box
|The Mag Shack
|$ 26.99
|