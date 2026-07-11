Fiocchi Range Dynamics .223 Ammo Sale: 50 Rounds for $26.59

Limited Time Deal

Looking to feed your AR-15 without paying premium ammo prices? Ammunition Depot has Fiocchi Range Dynamics .223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ-BT Ammo on sale for $27.99 per 50-round box, but AmmoLand readers can knock it down to just $26.59 with code ALAND5.

That brings this brass-cased .223 practice ammo down to about 53 cents per round before shipping and tax.

Top Features

55-grain FMJ-BT projectile for stable, consistent flight

Brass-cased, Boxer-primed and reloadable

3,240 fps muzzle velocity for standard .223 Rem performance

Clean-burning powder helps reduce fouling during high-volume range days

Great fit for AR-15s, bolt guns, training, plinking, and target work

Why Shooters Love It

Fiocchi’s Range Dynamics line is exactly what most rifle owners want in bulk practice ammo: dependable, brass-cased .223 that runs well and does not cost defensive-ammo money. The 55-grain FMJ-BT load is right in the sweet spot for AR-15 range use, giving shooters a solid option for zeroing optics, running drills, or stacking mags for the next training day.

This is the kind of ammo you buy when you actually plan to shoot, not just stare at sealed cases in the closet.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $44.99

Sale Price: $27.99

AmmoLand Price With Code ALAND5: $26.59

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

