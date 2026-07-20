PMC Bronze 7.62×39 Ammo Deal: 500 Rounds for $391.58—Save 22%

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Limited Time DealPMC Bronze 7.62x39 Ammo Deal: 500 Rounds for $391.58 w/ Code–Save 22%

AK and SKS owners looking for brass-cased training ammunition can save more than $108 on a 500-round case of PMC Bronze 7.62x39mm. Ammunition Depot has the 123-grain FMJ load marked down to $412.19, and coupon code Aland5 drops the price to $391.58—about 78 cents per round.

The real selling point is the reloadable brass. Unlike bargain steel-case ammunition, this PMC load uses non-corrosive Boxer primers and brass cases, making it a practical choice for reloaders.

PMC Bronze 7.62x39mm Features

  • 123-grain FMJ: Traditional 7.62x39mm training load
  • Reloadable brass cases: Useful for reloaders
  • Non-corrosive Boxer primers: No corrosive-surplus cleanup concerns
  • Advertised 2,350 fps: Produces 1,495 foot-pounds at the muzzle
  • 500-round case: Twenty-five individual 20-round boxes

Why This 7.62x39mm Deal Stands Out

PMC Bronze gives AK-pattern rifle and SKS owners dependable range ammunition without resorting to questionable surplus or steel cases. The reloadable brass, 123-grain FMJ bullet, and 20-round packaging make this a solid ammunition-cabinet purchase for training, zero confirmation, and recreational shooting.

How Much Ammo to Stockpile For Training and SHTF

PMC 7.62x39mm Price Breakdown

  • Regular price: $499.99
  • Current sale price: $412.19
  • Price with code Aland5: $391.58

Buy 500 Rounds of PMC Bronze 7.62x39mm at Ammunition Depot

Add the 500-round case to your cart and enter Aland5 during checkout to reduce the price to $391.58. Ammunition prices and coupon availability can change quickly, so grab it while the code is active.

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

PMC Bronze 7.62x39 Ammo 123 Grain FMJ 20rds - 7.62A Palmetto State Armory $ 19.99 $ 16.99
TRIGGER DEAL: Geissele Super Scar Trigger and 200 Rounds of 308 Win/7.62x51 Ammo - PMC 7.62 x 51 147 Grain True Shot Ammo $ 428.40
BUNDLE DEAL: 5 Black 20 Round Magpul M3 AR-10 PMAGs and 200 Rounds of Ammo - PMC 7.62 x 51 147 Grain True Shot Ammo $ 282.10
PMC X-Tac 7.62x51mm Ammo 147 Grain FMJ 20rds - 7.62X Palmetto State Armory $ 23.99 $ 21.09

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