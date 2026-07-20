Limited Time Deal

AK and SKS owners looking for brass-cased training ammunition can save more than $108 on a 500-round case of PMC Bronze 7.62x39mm. Ammunition Depot has the 123-grain FMJ load marked down to $412.19, and coupon code Aland5 drops the price to $391.58—about 78 cents per round.

The real selling point is the reloadable brass. Unlike bargain steel-case ammunition, this PMC load uses non-corrosive Boxer primers and brass cases, making it a practical choice for reloaders.

PMC Bronze 7.62x39mm Features

123-grain FMJ: Traditional 7.62x39mm training load

Traditional 7.62x39mm training load Reloadable brass cases: Useful for reloaders

Useful for reloaders Non-corrosive Boxer primers: No corrosive-surplus cleanup concerns

No corrosive-surplus cleanup concerns Advertised 2,350 fps: Produces 1,495 foot-pounds at the muzzle

Produces 1,495 foot-pounds at the muzzle 500-round case: Twenty-five individual 20-round boxes

Why This 7.62x39mm Deal Stands Out

PMC Bronze gives AK-pattern rifle and SKS owners dependable range ammunition without resorting to questionable surplus or steel cases. The reloadable brass, 123-grain FMJ bullet, and 20-round packaging make this a solid ammunition-cabinet purchase for training, zero confirmation, and recreational shooting.

PMC 7.62x39mm Price Breakdown

Regular price: $499.99

Current sale price: $412.19

Price with code Aland5: $391.58

Add the 500-round case to your cart and enter Aland5 during checkout to reduce the price to $391.58. Ammunition prices and coupon availability can change quickly, so grab it while the code is active.

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.



0/5 (0 Reviews)

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.