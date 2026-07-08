Speer Gold Dot 9mm 124 Gr +P JHP Battle Pack 250 Rounds — $136.70

When it comes to defensive 9mm ammo, Speer Gold Dot is one of those names that does not need much introduction. It has earned a long-standing reputation with law enforcement and armed citizens alike for reliable expansion, solid barrier performance, and dependable function in serious-use handguns.
Right now, Ammunition Depot has this 250-round Speer Gold Dot 9mm 124-grain +P JHP Battle Pack marked down to $136.70 with code ALand5, making it a strong opportunity to stock up on proven carry and home-defense ammunition at a substantial discount.
Top Features
- 250 rounds of proven Speer Gold Dot +P defensive ammo
- 124-grain jacketed hollow point for strong expansion
- Nickel-plated brass cases for smooth, reliable feeding
- Waterproof sealed battle pack for long-term storage
- Up to 75-year shelf life for serious preparedness
Why Shooters Love It
Speer Gold Dot has earned its reputation as one of the most trusted defensive handgun loads in America, with a long track record among law enforcement and armed citizens alike. This 124-grain +P load delivers higher velocity, strong expansion, and dependable performance in a sealed 250-round battle pack that is built for storage, carry-ammo rotation, or serious emergency prep.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price: $194.09
- Price w/ Code ALand5: $136.70
- You Save: $40.39
- Discount: 21% off
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