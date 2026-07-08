Speer Gold Dot 9mm 124 Gr +P JHP Battle Pack 250 Rounds — $136.70

Limited Time Deal

When it comes to defensive 9mm ammo, Speer Gold Dot is one of those names that does not need much introduction. It has earned a long-standing reputation with law enforcement and armed citizens alike for reliable expansion, solid barrier performance, and dependable function in serious-use handguns.

Right now, Ammunition Depot has this 250-round Speer Gold Dot 9mm 124-grain +P JHP Battle Pack marked down to $136.70 with code ALand5, making it a strong opportunity to stock up on proven carry and home-defense ammunition at a substantial discount.

Top Features

250 rounds of proven Speer Gold Dot +P defensive ammo

124-grain jacketed hollow point for strong expansion

Nickel-plated brass cases for smooth, reliable feeding

Waterproof sealed battle pack for long-term storage

Up to 75-year shelf life for serious preparedness

Why Shooters Love It

Speer Gold Dot has earned its reputation as one of the most trusted defensive handgun loads in America, with a long track record among law enforcement and armed citizens alike. This 124-grain +P load delivers higher velocity, strong expansion, and dependable performance in a sealed 250-round battle pack that is built for storage, carry-ammo rotation, or serious emergency prep.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $194.09

$194.09 Price w/ Code ALand5: $136.70 You Save: $40.39 Discount: 21% off

$136.70

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