RMA 1165 Gen 2 Level 4 Plates With We the People Cover Drop to $199.99—Save 50%

RMA Armament has dropped select 1165 Gen 2 Level 4/RF3 armor plates to $199.99 per plate, but buyers need to select the We the People America 250 Cover to unlock that price.
The $199.99 deal applies to the Medium SAPI Cut and Medium Shooter’s Cut when configured with the We the People America 250 Cover. Other plate covers, cuts, or sizes may cost more. At the sale price, a front-and-back set costs $399.98 before tax and shipping, down from a combined regular price of $799.98.
Top Features
- Level 4/RF3 protection: Stand-alone, multi-hit rifle-rated armor
- Lightweight construction: 5.3-pound Shooter’s Cut or 6.1-pound SAPI
- Multicurve profile: More comfortable than flat or single-curve plates
- Edge-to-edge strike face: Ballistic coverage across the entire plate
- American-made: Manufactured in Centerville, Iowa
How to Get the $199.99 Price
The discounted price is tied to a specific configuration. On the RMA product page, select:
- Plate cut: Medium SAPI Cut or Medium Shooter’s Cut
- Plate cover: We the People America 250 Cover
- Price: $199.99 per plate
Why Shooters Love the RMA 1165 Gen 2
Anyone who has trained in armor knows that extra weight adds up quickly. Heavy plates make it harder to move, shoulder a rifle, get into unconventional shooting positions, and remain effective over time. The RMA 1165 Gen 2 uses a 99.7% HyPure alumina ceramic strike face backed by Dyneema UHMWPE. That combination allows RMA to reduce weight and thickness while still delivering Level 4/RF3 protection.
At $199.99 with the required We the People America 250 Cover, the 1165 Gen 2 gives prepared citizens and gun owners an affordable alternative to heavy steel plates or lightweight ceramic armor costing several times more.
Two Cuts Available for $199.99
Medium Shooter’s Cut
The Medium Shooter’s Cut provides more clearance around the shoulders for shouldering a rifle and moving the arms.
- Nominal size: 10 x 12 inches
- Weight: 5.3 pounds
- Required Sale Cover: We the People America 250
Medium SAPI Cut
The Medium SAPI Cut provides additional upper-corner coverage for buyers who prioritize maximum plate coverage.
- Size: 9.5 x 12.5 inches
- Weight: 6.1 pounds
- Required Sale Cover: We the People America 250
Both options use a multicurve design, an edge-to-edge ceramic strike face and RMA’s American-made Level 4/RF3 construction.
RMA 1165 Gen 2 Sale Price
- Regular price:
$399.99per plate
- Current price: $199.99 per plate
- Savings: $200 per plate—50% off
- Front-and-back set: $399.98 before tax and shipping
The price is per plate, so buyers assembling a conventional front-and-back setup must order two plates. RMA also states that all sales are final because of the life-saving nature of the product.
Buy the RMA 1165 Gen 2 Level 4 Plate for $199.99!
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