RMA 1165 Gen 2 Level 4 Plates With We the People Cover Drop to $199.99—Save 50%

Limited Time Deal

RMA Armament has dropped select 1165 Gen 2 Level 4/RF3 armor plates to $199.99 per plate, but buyers need to select the We the People America 250 Cover to unlock that price.

The $199.99 deal applies to the Medium SAPI Cut and Medium Shooter’s Cut when configured with the We the People America 250 Cover. Other plate covers, cuts, or sizes may cost more. At the sale price, a front-and-back set costs $399.98 before tax and shipping, down from a combined regular price of $799.98.

Top Features

Level 4/RF3 protection: Stand-alone, multi-hit rifle-rated armor

Lightweight construction: 5.3-pound Shooter’s Cut or 6.1-pound SAPI

Multicurve profile: More comfortable than flat or single-curve plates

Edge-to-edge strike face: Ballistic coverage across the entire plate

American-made: Manufactured in Centerville, Iowa

How to Get the $199.99 Price

The discounted price is tied to a specific configuration. On the RMA product page, select:

Plate cut: Medium SAPI Cut or Medium Shooter’s Cut

Plate cover: We the People America 250 Cover

Price: $199.99 per plate

Why Shooters Love the RMA 1165 Gen 2

Anyone who has trained in armor knows that extra weight adds up quickly. Heavy plates make it harder to move, shoulder a rifle, get into unconventional shooting positions, and remain effective over time. The RMA 1165 Gen 2 uses a 99.7% HyPure alumina ceramic strike face backed by Dyneema UHMWPE. That combination allows RMA to reduce weight and thickness while still delivering Level 4/RF3 protection.

At $199.99 with the required We the People America 250 Cover, the 1165 Gen 2 gives prepared citizens and gun owners an affordable alternative to heavy steel plates or lightweight ceramic armor costing several times more.

Medium Shooter’s Cut

The Medium Shooter’s Cut provides more clearance around the shoulders for shouldering a rifle and moving the arms.

Nominal size: 10 x 12 inches

Weight: 5.3 pounds

Required Sale Cover: We the People America 250

Medium SAPI Cut

The Medium SAPI Cut provides additional upper-corner coverage for buyers who prioritize maximum plate coverage.

Size: 9.5 x 12.5 inches

Weight: 6.1 pounds

Required Sale Cover: We the People America 250

Both options use a multicurve design, an edge-to-edge ceramic strike face and RMA’s American-made Level 4/RF3 construction.

RMA 1165 Gen 2 Sale Price

Regular price: $399.99 per plate

per plate Current price: $199.99 per plate

Savings: $200 per plate—50% off

Front-and-back set: $399.98 before tax and shipping

The price is per plate, so buyers assembling a conventional front-and-back setup must order two plates. RMA also states that all sales are final because of the life-saving nature of the product.

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

